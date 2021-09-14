First Glance: Purdue Boilermakers

Irish Breakdown takes a first glance look at the Purdue Boilermakers, Notre Dame's next opponent

Notre Dame looks to extend its home winning streak to 26 games when the Irish match up against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in South Bend. The Irish will need to show improvement on both sides of the ball after they needed a last-second touchdown to knock off the Toledo Rockets 32-29 last weekend.

Though Purdue hasn’t played the toughest schedule up to this point, with games against Pac-12 bottom-dweller Oregon State and UConn (who should probably just drop football at this point), the Boilermakers have flashed an explosive offense led by QB Jack Plummer and WR David Bell, who has stepped into Rondale Moore’s shoes as a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

On the defensive side, the Boilermakers are led by All-American DE George Karlaftis who will be looking for his first sack this season against what has proven to be a suspect Notre Dame offensive line.

Game Date: Saturday, September 18

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -7

We kick off our dive into the Boilermakers with a first glance look at Notre Dame’s long-time rival.

HEAD COACH – Jeff Brohm, 5th season

Purdue Record: 19-25 (5th season)

Overall Record: 49-35 (Brohm went 30-10 at Western Kentucky)

Co-Offensive Coordinators: JaMarcus Shephard, 4th season; Brian Brohm, 5th season

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Brad Lambert, 1st season; Ron English, 1st season; Mark Hagen, 1st season

2021 RESULTS (2-0)

Oregon State – Won 30-21

at UConn – Won 49-0

2020 RESULTS (2-4)

at Iowa – Won 24-20

at Illinois – Won 31-24

Northwestern – Lost 27-20

Minnesota – Lost 34-31

Rutgers – Lost 37-30

Nebraska – Lost 37-27

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Zander Horvath – 23 att., 89 yards, 3.9 YPC, 1 TD; RB Dylan Downing – 15 att., 78 yards, 5.2 YPC, 0 TD; RB King Doerue – 17 att., 78 yards, 4.6 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Jack Plummer – 45 com., 61 att., 73.8%, 558 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT, 183.07 rating

Receiving: WR David Bell – 14 rec., 255 yards, 18.2 YPC, 3 TD; TE Payne Durham – 11 rec., 174 yards, 15.8 YPC, 3 TD; WR Jackson Anthrop – 9 rec., 61 yards, 6.8 YPC, 0 TD; WR Broc Thompson – 3 rec., 47 yards, 15.7 YPC, 0 TD; WR Mershawn Rice – 2 rec., 32 yards, 16.0 YPC, 1 TD; WR TJ Sheffield – 4 rec., 27 yards, 6.75 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: LB Jaylan Alexander – 9; DE George Karlaftis - 8; LB Kieren Douglas - 8; S Cam Allen – 7; S Marvin Grant – 7; LB Jalen Graham – 7

Tackles for Loss: DT Branson Deen – 1.5; LB Jalen Graham – 1.0; LB OC Brothers – 1.0; LB Dedrick Mackey – 1.0; S Marvin Grant – 1.0; S Chris Jefferson - 1.0; LB Jaylan Alexander – 1.0

Sacks: LB Jalen Graham – 1.0

Interceptions: S Cam Allen – 1; S Zane Greene – 1

