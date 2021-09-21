Opponent First Glance: Wisconsin Badgers

A first look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers

Notre Dame and Wisconsin meet this Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago – a highly anticipated matchup between two Midwestern football programs known for physical football.

The Irish are attempting to build on the momentum gained from a comfortable 27-13 win over Purdue last weekend, while the Badgers are looking to catapult themselves back into the College Football Playoff race after a loss to Penn State in Week 1.

Wisconsin sports one of the top defenses in the Big Ten, and though the front seven does not feature the star power of some other Irish opponents, you would be hard pressed to find a better overall unit on Notre Dame’s schedule.

If the Notre Dame offensive line can just hold its own, expect Irish QB Jack Coan to have a big game. Coan enters Soldier Field with a massive chip on his shoulder, as after having quarterbacked the Badgers to a Rose Bowl berth in 2019, the coaching staff chose to move forward with heralded freshman Graham Mertz after Coan suffered a foot injury before the 2020 season. Coan transferred to Notre Dame as a graduate student, and you can bet he wants to show Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst that he chose the wrong QB.

Game Date: Saturday, September 25th

Start Time: 12 PM ET

Network: FOX

Line: Notre Dame +5.5, O/U 46.5

We kick off our deep dive into the Badgers with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

HEAD COACH – Paul Chryst, 7th season

Wisconsin Record: 57-20

Overall Record: 76-39 (19-19 in three seasons at Pitt)

Offensive Coordinator: Joe Rudolph, 7th season

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Leonhard, 5th season

2021 RESULTS (1-1)

Penn State – Lost 16-10

Eastern Michigan – Won 34-7

2020 RESULTS (4-3)

Illinois – Won 45-7

at Michigan – Won 49-11

at Northwestern – Lost 17-7

Indiana – Lost 14-6

at Iowa – Lost 28-7

Minnesota – Won 20-17 (OT)

Wake Forest – Won 42-28 (Bowl)

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Chez Mellusi – 51 att., 265 yards, 5.2 YPC, 2 TD; RB Isaac Guerendo – 17 att., 148 yards, 8.7 YPC, 1 TD; RB Jalen Berger – 15 att., 62 yards, 4.1 YPC, 1 TD; RB Braelon Allen – 7 att., 30 yards, 4.3 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Graham Mertz – 36 com., 54 att., 66.7%, 326 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 109.97 rating

Receiving: WR Danny Davis III – 11 rec., 129 yards, 11.7 YPC, 0 TD; TE Jake Ferguson – 12 rec., 69 yards, 5.75 YPC, 0 TD; WR Kendric Pryor – 5 rec., 65 yards, 13.0 YPC, 0 TD; WR Chimere Dike – 4 rec., 39 yards, 9.75 YPC, 0 TD

Tackles: S Scott Nelson – 8; LB Jack Sanborn – 6; LB Mike Maskalunas – 5; LB Noah Burks – 4; CB Caesar Williams – 4; LB Nick Herbig 4; S John Torchio – 4

Tackles for Loss: LB Jack Sanborn – 3.0; DE Matt Henningsen – 2.0; LB Noah Burks – 2.0; LB Nick Herbig – 1.5; S John Torchio – 1.0; LB Spencer Lytle – 1.0; DT Keeanu Benton 1.0; LB Mike Maskalunas – 1.0; CB Donte Burton – 0.5

Sacks: LB Nick Herbig – 1.5; DE Matt Henningsen – 1.0; LB Jack Sanborn – 1.0; S John Torchio – 0.5

Interceptions: CB Donte Burton - 1

