Notre Dame LB Paul Moala Is Out For The Season

Notre Dame rover Paul Moala is out for the season, and other injury notes

Senior linebacker Paul Moala suffered a season ending achilles injury against Florida State, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said at his Monday press conference.

Moala, a 5-11 1/2, 222-pound Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn graduate, missed all but three games in 2020 with a torn achilles. Moala was listed as the third string rover linebacker behind Jack Kiser and Isaiah Pryor.

Kelly said it was a tough situation in the locker room after Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime victory over the Seminoles.

“It was devastating,” Kelly said of Moala’s injury. “It was an emotional locker room last night. I didn’t tip that off to you guys because it was still pretty raw. We’re all disappointed for Paul. He had worked so hard to get back on the field. We love Paul. He was a guy we were counting on. He’s going to be sorely missed."

In other injury news, backup tight end Kevin Bauman has a non weight bearing fracture on his leg, according to Kelly. He’ll have surgery and a plate inserted, Kelly said. The Notre Dame coach expects him to miss six weeks.

Starting left tackle Blake Fisher, who left the game in the first half against FSU, was scheduled to have an MRI on his knee Monday afternoon. Kelly said the medical staff believes it’s a strain.

Backup linebacker Shayne Simon, who suffered a shoulder injury according to Kelly, was also scheduled for a Monday MRI. Kelly noted that freshman Prince Kollie will move inside to Will linebacker due to the injuries at the position.

