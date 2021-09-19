Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Purdue

Notre Dame earned a hard-fought victory yesterday, beating previously unbeaten Purdue by a 27-13 score. There were plenty of standouts on both sides of the ball, but there were a few players that stood above the rest.

OFFENSE - Avery Davis, Wide Receiver - Kyren Williams, Running Back

Davis Stats: 5 catches, 120 yards, 24.0 YPC 1 TD

Williams Stats: 12 carries, 91 yards, 7.6 YPC, 1 TD / 2 catches, 47 yards, 1 TD

With Purdue focused on shutting down tight end Michael Mayer and with wideouts Kevin Austin and Braden Lenzy struggling to make plays the offense was given a huge boost by Davis and Williams. It was impossible to pick between these two standouts, and victory would have been much, much harder without both of their production.

Davis had a monster game, hauling in career highs with five catches for 120 yards. He was not only productive, he was clutch. Davis converted a 2nd-and-16 with a 17-yard gain and converted a 3rd-and-5 on another fourth quarter drive. Of course, his 62-yard touchdown reception was the big play. Davis smoked his defender with a great route on a post route before out-running the defense for a score.

Williams had two huge plays in the game, turning a short throw on a 4th-and-3 into a 39-yard touchdown to give the Irish its first lead of the game. He capped off the scoring with a 51-yard fourth quarter touchdown that iced the game.

DEFENSE - Kyle Hamilton, Safety

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 INT, 2 break ups

Hamilton had a rough performance against Toledo, but as you'd expect from an All-American he bounced back with an outstanding performance. The junior safety was all over the field for the Irish defense. Hamilton led the Irish defense with seven solo tackles and was second in total tackles with 10. His fourth quarter interception helped put the game away.

Leading up to that late-game play the Irish junior safety made play after play. He almost picked off another pass early in the game and had a huge 4th-and-1 stop late in the first quarter. The Notre Dame offense answered that huge open-field stop with a touchdown drive that gave the Irish a lead it would never relinquish.

Hamilton's performance played a big role in the Irish shutting down the Purdue quick game and he also played a crucial role in the Irish shutting down Purdue receiver David Bell.

Runner Up: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DT

SPECIAL TEAMS - Kyren Williams

Stats: 2 returns, 30 yards

Williams put the game away with a 51-yard touchdown run, but on the play before that big run the junior running back returned a punt 23 yards that put the offense near midfield.

