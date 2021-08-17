Notre Dame Practice Notes - August 17
The media got to view the first 30 minutes of today's Notre Dame practice and there were some news, notes and observations from the session. We mostly got to see the team stretch and then execute the PAT/Field Goal aspect of special teams.
There wasn't much individual or group work, but here are some notes and observations from the little we saw.
The offense went through its normal team take off period and here are how things lined up.
FIRST OFFENSE
QB #17 Jack Coan
RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree
WR #0 Braden Lenzy
WR #3 Avery Davis
WR #4 Kevin Austin Jr.
TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs
LT #54 Blake Fisher
LG #52 Zeke Correll
C #55 Jarrett Patterson
RG #62 Cain Madden
RT #75 Joshua Lugg
SECOND OFFENSE
QB #10 Drew Pyne
RB #20 C'Bo Flemister / #22 Logan Diggs
WR #21 Lorenzo Styles
WR #16 Deion Colzie
TE #84 Kevin Bauman
TE #88 Mitchell Evans
LT #68 Michael Carmody
LG #50 Rocco Spindler
C #73 Andrew Kristofic
RG #56 John Dirksen
RT #79 Tosh Baker
THIRD OFFENSE
QB #12 Tyler Buchner
RB #24 Audric Estime
WR #26 Leo Albano
WR #86 Brian Ratigan
TE #80 Cane Berrong
TE #89 Charlie Selna
LT #72 Caleb Johnson
LG #53 Quinn Murphy
C #78 Pat Coogan
RG #77 Quinn Carroll
RT #76 Joe Alt
The wide receivers appear to be a bit banged up. Lawrence Keys III, Xavier Watts and Jayden Thomas are all out of practice today.
DEFENSE
On defense the only position that lined up in any kind of group setting was the defensive line when it went through its sled drills.
Veteran Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was back at practice after returning home last week to be with his family after the tragic passing of his father. He was back with the first group at big end. He was joined by Isaiah Foskey at Vyper, with Jayson Ademilola and Kurt Hinish lining up inside.
The second group was NaNa Osafo-Mensah at big end and Justin Ademilola at Vyper, with Howard Cross and Rylie Mills inside.
The third group was Jordan Botelho at Vyper and Alexander Ehrensberger at big end, with Jacob Lacey and Aidan Keanaaina inside.
Justin Ademilola being back out at practice already is a very good sign, as it means his hamstring injury was not as severe as previously thought. He looked healthy and quick working through practice, especially laterally, which is important when dealing with a hamstring.
We'll have a full practice session open for Thursday, so we'll obviously have a lot more then.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook