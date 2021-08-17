Notre Dame Practice Notes - August 17

The media got to view the first 30 minutes of today's Notre Dame practice and there were some news, notes and observations from the session. We mostly got to see the team stretch and then execute the PAT/Field Goal aspect of special teams.

There wasn't much individual or group work, but here are some notes and observations from the little we saw.

The offense went through its normal team take off period and here are how things lined up.

FIRST OFFENSE

QB #17 Jack Coan

RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree

WR #0 Braden Lenzy

WR #3 Avery Davis

WR #4 Kevin Austin Jr.

TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs

LT #54 Blake Fisher

LG #52 Zeke Correll

C #55 Jarrett Patterson

RG #62 Cain Madden

RT #75 Joshua Lugg

SECOND OFFENSE

QB #10 Drew Pyne

RB #20 C'Bo Flemister / #22 Logan Diggs

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles

WR #16 Deion Colzie

TE #84 Kevin Bauman

TE #88 Mitchell Evans

LT #68 Michael Carmody

LG #50 Rocco Spindler

C #73 Andrew Kristofic

RG #56 John Dirksen

RT #79 Tosh Baker

THIRD OFFENSE

QB #12 Tyler Buchner

RB #24 Audric Estime

WR #26 Leo Albano

WR #86 Brian Ratigan

TE #80 Cane Berrong

TE #89 Charlie Selna

LT #72 Caleb Johnson

LG #53 Quinn Murphy

C #78 Pat Coogan

RG #77 Quinn Carroll

RT #76 Joe Alt

The wide receivers appear to be a bit banged up. Lawrence Keys III, Xavier Watts and Jayden Thomas are all out of practice today.

DEFENSE

On defense the only position that lined up in any kind of group setting was the defensive line when it went through its sled drills.

Veteran Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was back at practice after returning home last week to be with his family after the tragic passing of his father. He was back with the first group at big end. He was joined by Isaiah Foskey at Vyper, with Jayson Ademilola and Kurt Hinish lining up inside.

The second group was NaNa Osafo-Mensah at big end and Justin Ademilola at Vyper, with Howard Cross and Rylie Mills inside.

The third group was Jordan Botelho at Vyper and Alexander Ehrensberger at big end, with Jacob Lacey and Aidan Keanaaina inside.

Justin Ademilola being back out at practice already is a very good sign, as it means his hamstring injury was not as severe as previously thought. He looked healthy and quick working through practice, especially laterally, which is important when dealing with a hamstring.

We'll have a full practice session open for Thursday, so we'll obviously have a lot more then.

