Notre Dame Football Practice Notes, Observations
Notre Dame held another practice this afternoon as the team gets closer and closer to its Sept. 5 season-opening kickoff against Florida State. Here are news, notes and observations from the practice.
After the stretch period the offense did its normal team take-off period. Here is how they lined up.
First Team
QB #17 Jack Coan
RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they rotated)
WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.
WR #4 Kevin Austin
WR #3 Avery Davis
TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs / #84 Kevin Bauman(they rotated)
LT #54 Blake Fisher
LG #52 Zeke Correll
C #55 Jarrett Patterson
RG #62 Cain Madden
RT #75 Joshua Lugg
Second Team
QB #10 Drew Pyne
RB #20 C'Bo Flemister / #24 Audric Estime (they rotated)
WR #16 Deion Colzie
WR #13 Lawrence Keys III
WR #21 Lorenzo Styles
TE #80 Cane Berrong
LT #79 Tosh Baker
LG #50 Rocco Spindler
C #73 Andrew Kristofic
RG #56 John Dirksen
RT #68 Michael Carmody
Third Team
QB #12 Tyler Buchner
RB #22 Logan Diggs
WR #2 Xavier Watts
WR #83 Jayden Thomas
WR #29 Matt Salerno
TE #89 Charlie Selna / #88 Mitchell Evans (they rotated)
LT #72 Caleb Johnson
LG #53 Quinn Murphy
C #78 Pat Coogan
RG #77 Quinn Carroll
RT #76 Joe Alt
Wide receiver Braden Lenzy was not dressed for practice and did not participate in any drills during the open session. According to a Notre Dame spokesperson he was out for "Normal fall camp bumps and bruises." Linebacker Drew White was also not at the practice during the open session. Beyond the previous comment we were instructed to wait until Brian Kelly's press conference tomorrow evening to ask him about any injuries.
Defensive end Jordan Botelho was wearing #12 and is now listed as #12 on the official Notre Dame roster.
For much of the remainder of practice we only saw special teams. Here are some notes.
*** Reps were split between returner Jonathan Doerer and true freshman Josh Bryan.
*** These two have been splitting reps each time we have seen the FG units putting in work.
*** They were both very accurate close up but as they moved back beyond 45 yards Doerer was less accurate than Bryan.
*** Bryan's kicks were always dead center while Doerer had the propensity to miss right. It was clear that Doerer had the stronger leg but Bryan appears to be much more accurate, at least he has been when we've seen them during open practices.
