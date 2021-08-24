Notre Dame Football Practice Notes, Observations

Notre Dame had another practice today, and IB was on hand for the 30 minutes of open viewing

Notre Dame held another practice this afternoon as the team gets closer and closer to its Sept. 5 season-opening kickoff against Florida State. Here are news, notes and observations from the practice.

After the stretch period the offense did its normal team take-off period. Here is how they lined up.

First Team

QB #17 Jack Coan

RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they rotated)

WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.

WR #4 Kevin Austin

WR #3 Avery Davis

TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs / #84 Kevin Bauman(they rotated)

LT #54 Blake Fisher

LG #52 Zeke Correll

C #55 Jarrett Patterson

RG #62 Cain Madden

RT #75 Joshua Lugg

Second Team

QB #10 Drew Pyne

RB #20 C'Bo Flemister / #24 Audric Estime (they rotated)

WR #16 Deion Colzie

WR #13 Lawrence Keys III

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles

TE #80 Cane Berrong

LT #79 Tosh Baker

LG #50 Rocco Spindler

C #73 Andrew Kristofic

RG #56 John Dirksen

RT #68 Michael Carmody

Third Team

QB #12 Tyler Buchner

RB #22 Logan Diggs

WR #2 Xavier Watts

WR #83 Jayden Thomas

WR #29 Matt Salerno

TE #89 Charlie Selna / #88 Mitchell Evans (they rotated)

LT #72 Caleb Johnson

LG #53 Quinn Murphy

C #78 Pat Coogan

RG #77 Quinn Carroll

RT #76 Joe Alt

Wide receiver Braden Lenzy was not dressed for practice and did not participate in any drills during the open session. According to a Notre Dame spokesperson he was out for "Normal fall camp bumps and bruises." Linebacker Drew White was also not at the practice during the open session. Beyond the previous comment we were instructed to wait until Brian Kelly's press conference tomorrow evening to ask him about any injuries.

Defensive end Jordan Botelho was wearing #12 and is now listed as #12 on the official Notre Dame roster.

For much of the remainder of practice we only saw special teams. Here are some notes.

*** Reps were split between returner Jonathan Doerer and true freshman Josh Bryan.

*** These two have been splitting reps each time we have seen the FG units putting in work.

*** They were both very accurate close up but as they moved back beyond 45 yards Doerer was less accurate than Bryan.

*** Bryan's kicks were always dead center while Doerer had the propensity to miss right. It was clear that Doerer had the stronger leg but Bryan appears to be much more accurate, at least he has been when we've seen them during open practices.

