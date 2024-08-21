Can Anthonie Knapp Pull off a Joe Alt for Notre Dame Football?
Notre Dame enters the 2024 season with questions on the offensive line, specifically at left tackle.
The situation isn’t a perfect parallel to the Joe Alt scenario from 2021, but the similarities are striking. Back then, true freshman Blake Fisher was the clear starter at left tackle in fall camp until an injury in the opening game sidelined him until the bowl game.
This year, redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah was also slated as the starter at left tackle before a torn pectoral muscle forced him out very early in Notre Dame's fall camp. Enter true freshman Anthonie Knapp, who steps into the starting role.
Joe Alt didn’t make his debut until the sixth game of 2021, but he went on to become a Freshman All-American and the rest is history. Alt started the following two seasons at left tackle for the Irish, moving Blake Fisher to the right side, and ultimately became a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Future at Left Tackle
As mentioned, the comparison isn’t perfect, but the situations in 2021 and 2024 are eerily similar. This is not to say that Anthonie Knapp will necessarily become a first-round pick three years from now.
However, could Knapp emerge as the starting left tackle for the foreseeable future, potentially shifting Charles Jagusah to a new position, much like Joe Alt and Blake Fisher? It’s entirely possible. By this time next year, Knapp could have substantial starting experience at left tackle, while Jagusah might be recovering from a significant injury with only one start—approximately 18 months prior.
This situation also raises the question of whether Jagusah might be better suited for an interior offensive line position, a notion that many believe could be the case.
If Knapp performs well as a true freshman, there’s no reason to move him from the left tackle spot. Much like Joe Alt, Knapp was an underrated recruit whom the Notre Dame coaching staff couldn’t stop praising. Both also needed to add substantial weight to their frames. In Knapp’s case, he also excelled against some of the best high school competition in the country.
Take a few minutes to watch this clip compiled by IrishIllustrated.com's Kevin Sinclair from December.
Finding The Five Best Offensive Lineman
The Notre Dame coaching staff will face some difficult decisions next offseason, but it’s a welcome problem to have. It’s highly likely that the entire starting offensive line will return in 2025. Additionally, Jagusah will be back from injury, talented backups like Sullivan Absher and Guerby Lambert will have another year in the system, and incoming freshmen will be eager to make their own impact.
While I don’t envy the position it puts Mike Denbrock and Joe Rudolph in, the 2025 and 2026 offensive lines for Notre Dame should be outstanding, with an abundance of depth.
There are countless potential line combinations running through my mind, but considering the scenario related to this article, this could be a particularly exciting and dominant group:
- LT: Anthonie Knapp
- LG: Charles Jagusah
- C: Ashton Craig
- RG: Billy Schrauth
- RT: Aamil Wagner
