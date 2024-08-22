One College Football Expert Compares Notre Dame to a Frozen Pizza
If I were picking a food to compare Notre Dame football too entering the 2024 college football season, I'm not sure what I would take.
After hearing J.D. Pickell of On3 share his analogy of how Notre Dame is like a frozen pizza though, I tend to really like the analogy.
Pickell was revealing his preseason rankings this week when he got to Notre Dame who he placed at No. 10 nationally.
Take a listen below to what Pickell said about Notre Dame and why he sees the 2024 Fighting Irish like he does that frozen pizza when the night is getting late.
Pickell is extremely high on what the Notre Dame offense is capable of doing and is certainly singing the praises of Jeremiyah Love.
My only thought about that though is that if he's that high on the offense that is unproven together, how does he rank Notre Dame just 10th when it couples with what should again be one of the nation's best defenses?
Why the Frozen Pizza Analogy is So Good for Notre Dame
I'm a big analogy guy so I appreciate Pickell going this route.
A frozen pizza is a very valid way to view this Notre Dame outfit ahead of 2024 but I would have taken it even a step further if I was Pickell.
"As good as that frozen pizza may taste, it's offensive line could very well be the reason it doesn't ultimately taste like a freshly delivered pie."
