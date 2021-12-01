Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Ranked 6th In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Notre Dame remained ranked 6th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
    Author:

    Notre Dame is ranked 6th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after beating Stanford by a 45-14 score. The Irish stayed in the same spot but were leaped by Oklahoma State (11-1), who beat Oklahoma by a 37-33 score this past weekend.

    Notre Dame heads into championship weekend with its resume complete, and that resume includes no wins over ranked teams with Wisconsin falling out. The Badgers ranked 15th last week but lost to Minnesota this past weekend. Purdue also remained outside the Top 25.

    Notre Dame clearly needs help this weekend in order to make the College Football Playoff.

    1. Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
    2. Michigan Wolverines (11-1)
    3. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)
    4. Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0)
    5. Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1)
    6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)
    7. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)
    8. Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)
    9. Baylor Bears (10-2)
    10. Oregon Ducks (10-2)
    11. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)
    12. BYU Cougars (10-2)
    13. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)
    14. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
    15. Pitt Panthers (10-2)
    16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2)
    17. Utah Utes (9-3)
    18. NC State Wolfpack (9-3)
    19. San Diego State Aztecs (9-3)
    20. Clemson Tigers (9-3)
    21. Houston Cougars (11-1)
    22. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)
    23. Kentucky Wildcats (9-3)
    24. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (11-1)
    25. Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)

