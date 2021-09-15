Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

A look at how the Notre Dame and Purdue lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. Notre Dame faces the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend, and from a recruiting standpoint this matchup isn't even close.

Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top rotation players for the Notre Dame offense and the Purdue defense.

Notre Dame one five-star recruit (Michael Mayer) and eight four-star recruits in the starting lineup on offense, including three Top 100 recruits and five Top 150 recruits. Notre Dame also brings in five four-star recruits off the bench, including a pair of Top 100 recruits (Chris Tyree, Tyler Buchner) and two more players that ranked just outside the Top 100 (Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie). Notre Dame also played Tosh Baker last week versus Toledo, and Baker also ranked as a Top 100 recruit.

Purdue has just two four-star recruits in its starting lineup on defense, and none coming off the bench. Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was a Top 100 recruit and he's the highest ranked starter for the Boilermakers on either side of the ball.

Now let's look at the Notre Dame defense and the Boilermaker offense.

Notre Dame has six four-star players in its starting lineup on defense and two more will be coming off the bench. Safety Kyle Hamilton, safety Houston Griffith and rover Isaiah Pryor were all Top 100 recruits coming out of high school. Defensive linemen Jayson Ademilola (No. 128) and defensive end Jordan Botelho (No. 120) were also highly ranked recruits.

Purdue has three four-star recruits starting on its offense, including standout wide receiver David Bell (No. 113). Another wideout - Milton Wright (No. 204) - was also a highly ranked recruit. Center Gus Hartwig is the other four-star recruit for the Purdue defense.

In all, the Fighting Irish start a total of 15 four and five-star recruits and has another seven as part of its immediate two-deep rotation.

Purdue will start just 5 four-star recruits and has none coming off the bench.

CLASS RANKINGS

Here are the class rankings of the two programs from the last five seasons. (247Sports composite)

NOTRE DAME

2021 - 9

2020 - 18

2019 - 15

2018 - 10

2017 - 10

PURDUE

2021 - 76

2020 - 32

2019 - 25

2018 - 52

2017 - 72

Advantage: Notre Dame

