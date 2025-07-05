Notre Dame Football: Recruiting Updates and News to Know for July 5
Notre Dame football sits just 57 days away from kickoff of the 2025 season when it will battle Miami. Despite it being the peak of summer and Independence Day weekend, plenty of focus is on the Fighting Irish right now as the team continues to make headlines.
As we recover from the parades, BBQs, and late-night fireworks shows, here is an update on the biggest things going on right now involving Notre Dame football.
5. Phil Steele's Bold College Football Preseason Top 25
Most outlets release a preseason top 25, and it's the same team atop the rankings (Texas in almost all cases this year). Phil Steele's annual magazine is out, though, and unlike the masses, you won't find Texas in his top three. You will, however, find Notre Dame. See his entire top 25 here.
4. Marcus Freeman's Risk is Turning into a Reward
Marcus Freeman was faced with a massive decision after Chad Bowden up and left for USC this offseason. Freeman bet big on a change of philosophy, and so far, the returns are mighty impressive, as Notre Dame is operating like an NFL franchise, writes John Kennedy.
3. Notre Dame Adds 10th Game for 2026
In case you missed it late Thursday, Notre Dame and Rice announced a game at Notre Dame Stadium for 2026. It will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, with Notre Dame never losing a game in the series.
2. Notre Dame Lands Big-Time Wide Receiver Commitment, Jaydon Finley
Notre Dame landed a massive commitment on Friday night when Jaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas committed to the Fighting Irish. Finley is the son of former NFL standout Jermichael Finley of the Green Bay Packers and chose Notre Dame over his father's alma mater, Texas. Finley is one of Notre Dame's biggest wide receiver recruiting wins in years.
More: Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Lands Big-Time Wide Receiver Commitment
1. More Recruiting Wins to Soon Come?
The Finley news was great, and he'll be the prized jewel of Notre Dame receivers in the 2026 class, but that doesn't mean recruiting the position is done. Devin Fitzgerald, another star high school wide receiver with NFL bloodlines, is set to announce his commitment on Saturday evening, and Notre Dame has to like where it stands with the son of Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald.
More: Devin Fitzgerald Recruiting Prediction