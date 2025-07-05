Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: Recruiting Updates and News to Know for July 5

Notre Dame brought home a huge commitment on Friday night

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame football sits just 57 days away from kickoff of the 2025 season when it will battle Miami. Despite it being the peak of summer and Independence Day weekend, plenty of focus is on the Fighting Irish right now as the team continues to make headlines.

As we recover from the parades, BBQs, and late-night fireworks shows, here is an update on the biggest things going on right now involving Notre Dame football.

5. Phil Steele's Bold College Football Preseason Top 25

Most outlets release a preseason top 25, and it's the same team atop the rankings (Texas in almost all cases this year). Phil Steele's annual magazine is out, though, and unlike the masses, you won't find Texas in his top three. You will, however, find Notre Dame. See his entire top 25 here.

4. Marcus Freeman's Risk is Turning into a Reward

Marcus Freeman after Notre Dame beat Indiana in the College Football Playof
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after winning the first round of the College Football Playoff 27-17 against Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marcus Freeman was faced with a massive decision after Chad Bowden up and left for USC this offseason. Freeman bet big on a change of philosophy, and so far, the returns are mighty impressive, as Notre Dame is operating like an NFL franchise, writes John Kennedy.

3. Notre Dame Adds 10th Game for 2026

In case you missed it late Thursday, Notre Dame and Rice announced a game at Notre Dame Stadium for 2026. It will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, with Notre Dame never losing a game in the series.

2. Notre Dame Lands Big-Time Wide Receiver Commitment, Jaydon Finley

Notre Dame landed a massive commitment on Friday night when Jaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas committed to the Fighting Irish. Finley is the son of former NFL standout Jermichael Finley of the Green Bay Packers and chose Notre Dame over his father's alma mater, Texas. Finley is one of Notre Dame's biggest wide receiver recruiting wins in years.

More: Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Lands Big-Time Wide Receiver Commitment

1. More Recruiting Wins to Soon Come?

The Finley news was great, and he'll be the prized jewel of Notre Dame receivers in the 2026 class, but that doesn't mean recruiting the position is done. Devin Fitzgerald, another star high school wide receiver with NFL bloodlines, is set to announce his commitment on Saturday evening, and Notre Dame has to like where it stands with the son of Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald.

More: Devin Fitzgerald Recruiting Prediction

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football