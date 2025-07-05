Social Media Erupts After Notre Dame Lands Wide Receiver Jaydon Finley
Notre Dame football spent the majority of June on the recruiting trail, and it didn't take long for that to resume in July.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, wide receivers coach Mike Brown, and the rest of the Fighting Irish football staff shot off fireworks of their own Friday night when four-star wide receiver Jaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas made his commitment to the Fighting Irish official.
Finley, the son of former Green Bay Packers standout tight end Jermichael Finley, chose Notre Dame over Texas while having offers from several big-time Group of Four programs. He's ranked as the 110th player overall in the 2026 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, while he checked in as the 14th overall wide receiver.
As you would expect, social media celebrated a huge recruiting win for Notre Dame in what might be another special run that the Irish are about to go on. See the best social media posts to X following the news below.