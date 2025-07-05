Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts After Notre Dame Lands Wide Receiver Jaydon Finley

Finley made fireworks of his own Friday night as he committed to Notre Dame over Texas

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame football spent the majority of June on the recruiting trail, and it didn't take long for that to resume in July.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, wide receivers coach Mike Brown, and the rest of the Fighting Irish football staff shot off fireworks of their own Friday night when four-star wide receiver Jaydon Finley of Aledo, Texas made his commitment to the Fighting Irish official.

Finley, the son of former Green Bay Packers standout tight end Jermichael Finley, chose Notre Dame over Texas while having offers from several big-time Group of Four programs. He's ranked as the 110th player overall in the 2026 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, while he checked in as the 14th overall wide receiver.

As you would expect, social media celebrated a huge recruiting win for Notre Dame in what might be another special run that the Irish are about to go on. See the best social media posts to X following the news below.

Finley Commits to Notre Dame, Teases Texas

"Let's Bring a Natty Home!"

Veteran Recruiting Reporter Offers Promising Scouting Report

Huge Wide Receiver Recruiting Win for Notre Dame

Notre Dame Wide Receivers Coach Mike Brown

Notre Dame Director of Recruiting Carter Auman

Notre Dame Feels Like Family

Big-Time for Notre Dame

Notre Dame Jumps USC in One Rankings Outlet

Fireworks Came Early for Notre Dame

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football