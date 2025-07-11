Notre Dame Football to Land Another Commit? July 11 News and Notes
The weekend is on the doorstep, but it won't come before another important recruiting battle is officially decided for Notre Dame football.
That and more in your list of things to know regarding Notre Dame football as we enter the second weekend of July:
4. Riley Leonard's Monster Year Continues
In the last year, Riley Leonard enrolled at Notre Dame, led the Fighting Irish to a National Championship Game appearance, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, and has now officially signed a lifetime deal. Well, he sealed the deal as he and his longtime girlfriend announced their engagement this week.
3. Kyren Williams Makes NFL Top 100
The NFL is continuing its annual players' ranking of the top 100 players in the league this summer, and this week, Kyren Williams was named to the list. Williams was named the No. 85 overall player after checking in at No. 78 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams last year.
2. Elevating Marcus Freeman Another Step
Notre Dame is knocking on the door of a national championship for what would be the first time since 1988. Marcus Freeman has done some great things, but must hit on a couple of others to improve the chances of that happening. John Kennedy took a look at those earlier this week while evaluating the program through three Freeman seasons.
1. Nick Reddish Commitment Date
Notre Dame doesn't have a ton left to do on the 2026 recruiting trail, but a potential commitment awaits Friday afternoon. Three-star defensive back recruit Nick Reddish of Charlotte (Independence), North Carolina, is set to announce his decision at 5:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is joined by Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin as finalists.
Reddish checks in at 5-11, 185 pounds and would become Notre Dame's fourth member of the 2026 class from North Carolina if he ends up picking the Fighting Irish.