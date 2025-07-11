Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football to Land Another Commit? July 11 News and Notes

Notre Dame hopes to add another 2026 recruiting commitment by Friday evening

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 19, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman and team are honored in the first half of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the SMU Mustangs at the Purcell Pavilion.
Feb 19, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman and team are honored in the first half of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the SMU Mustangs at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The weekend is on the doorstep, but it won't come before another important recruiting battle is officially decided for Notre Dame football.

That and more in your list of things to know regarding Notre Dame football as we enter the second weekend of July:

4. Riley Leonard's Monster Year Continues

In the last year, Riley Leonard enrolled at Notre Dame, led the Fighting Irish to a National Championship Game appearance, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, and has now officially signed a lifetime deal. Well, he sealed the deal as he and his longtime girlfriend announced their engagement this week.

3. Kyren Williams Makes NFL Top 100

Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams runs during practic
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL is continuing its annual players' ranking of the top 100 players in the league this summer, and this week, Kyren Williams was named to the list. Williams was named the No. 85 overall player after checking in at No. 78 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams last year.

2. Elevating Marcus Freeman Another Step

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freema
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman waits to run onto the field during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is knocking on the door of a national championship for what would be the first time since 1988. Marcus Freeman has done some great things, but must hit on a couple of others to improve the chances of that happening. John Kennedy took a look at those earlier this week while evaluating the program through three Freeman seasons.

1. Nick Reddish Commitment Date

Notre Dame doesn't have a ton left to do on the 2026 recruiting trail, but a potential commitment awaits Friday afternoon. Three-star defensive back recruit Nick Reddish of Charlotte (Independence), North Carolina, is set to announce his decision at 5:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is joined by Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin as finalists.

Reddish checks in at 5-11, 185 pounds and would become Notre Dame's fourth member of the 2026 class from North Carolina if he ends up picking the Fighting Irish.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football