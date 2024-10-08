Irish Breakdown

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks the line of warm ups before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Notre Dame is coming off its first of two off weekends and is getting set to host current ACC team Stanford. When it does so, a current wide receiver commitment to a different new ACC program will be making an official visit to South Bend.

Notre Dame Football Recruiting Target: Jalen Cooper

Jalen Cooper is a 6-1.5, 165-pound wide receiver from Cibolo (Steele HS), Texas who is currently committed to SMU.

Cooper is listed as a three-star recruit on 247Sports, but as a four-star by the 247Sports composite rankings.



Cooper has 23 listed scholarship offers with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State being a handful of those.

Cooper had a massive junior season at Steele, racking up 68 receptions for 1,661 yards and 23 touchdowns. Those numbers combine for a 24.4 yards per reception on average.

Notre Dame made an official scholarship offer to Cooper a bit later in the game, doing so in August, a month after he had already committed to SMU. Hopefully a strong showing by the Fighting Irish helps sway Cooper's thinking and they can end up flipping him from the Mustangs.

