Notre Dame Football: Current ACC Commitment to Visit for Stanford Game
Notre Dame is coming off its first of two off weekends and is getting set to host current ACC team Stanford. When it does so, a current wide receiver commitment to a different new ACC program will be making an official visit to South Bend.
Notre Dame Football Recruiting Target: Jalen Cooper
Jalen Cooper is a 6-1.5, 165-pound wide receiver from Cibolo (Steele HS), Texas who is currently committed to SMU.
Cooper is listed as a three-star recruit on 247Sports, but as a four-star by the 247Sports composite rankings.
Cooper has 23 listed scholarship offers with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State being a handful of those.
Cooper had a massive junior season at Steele, racking up 68 receptions for 1,661 yards and 23 touchdowns. Those numbers combine for a 24.4 yards per reception on average.
Notre Dame made an official scholarship offer to Cooper a bit later in the game, doing so in August, a month after he had already committed to SMU. Hopefully a strong showing by the Fighting Irish helps sway Cooper's thinking and they can end up flipping him from the Mustangs.