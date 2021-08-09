Notre Dame Releases Shamrock Series Uniforms For Wisconsin Matchup

Notre Dame released its Shamrock Series uniforms for its matchup against Wisconsin

Notre Dame travels to Chicago, Ill. on September 25 to take on the Wisconsin Badgers, and the game will reintroduce the Shamrock Series. Today the Irish released their uniforms for that matchup.

Here's the video release from Notre Dame about the uniforms.

The uniform has many aspects that pay tribute to the Chicago Bears and the city of Chicago.

Here's a video with Kyren Williams and Houston Griffith that gives a further look into the uniforms and what is going with them.

Wisconsin released their version of the Shamrock uniforms back in June.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin last played in 1964, a game the Fighting Irish won 31-7.

