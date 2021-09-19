Notre Dame Remains Ranked 12th In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame remained at No. 12 in the latest Associated Press poll after the Irish improved to 3-0 on the season. Notre Dame knocked of Purdue by a 27-13 score to remain unbeaten.

There are still three teams with a loss ahead of Notre Dame, with Clemson falling to No. 9 and Ohio State falling to No. 10 in the polls. Florida remained at No. 11 after losing a close contest to No. 1 Alabama yesterday.

Notre Dame heads to Chicago this weekend to take on No. 18 Wisconsin, who was off this weekend. A week later the Irish will host Cincinnati, who remained at No. 8 after beating Indiana this weekend. Notre Dame also plays North Carolina this season and the Tar Heels remained at No. 21 despite earning a 59-39 victory over Virginia last night.

Virginia Tech entered the week ranked No. 15 but fell out after losing at West Virginia this weekend.

Michigan State (No. 20), Fresno State (No. 22) and Kansas State (No. 25) all made their first appearances in the AP Top 25. USC (16 votes) and Stanford (3 votes) are the other future Irish opponents to earn votes.

