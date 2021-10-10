    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Notre Dame Remains No. 13 In Latest Coaches Poll

    Notre Dame Remains No. 13 In Latest Coaches Poll
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame remained ranked 13th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Sunday afternoon.

    The Irish (5-1) tumbled from No. 7 to No. 13 last week after losing to Cincinnati, but Notre Dame bounced back and defeated Virginia Tech 32-29 on Saturday.

    A 48-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer with 17 seconds left capped a wild comeback for the Irish, who trailed 29-21 with 3:55 left. 

    Alabama dropped out of the top spot after losing 41-38 to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 5 while Cincinnati moved up to No. 4 in the poll after beating Temple on Friday night. Georgia moved into the top spot after being Auburn, the second straight ranked opponent to fall to the Bulldogs. Iowa is ranked No. 2 after its 23-20 win over Penn State and Oklahoma is ranked third after its 55-48 comeback win over Texas.

    None of the teams left on the Irish schedule are currently ranked. Notre Dame is off this weekend and will return to action on Oct. 23 when it hosts USC, who fell to 3-3 after suffering a home loss to Utah.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Notre Dame Remains No. 13 In Latest Coaches Poll

    11 seconds ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Virginia Tech

    1 hour ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame, Quarterbacks Shows Resolve In Victory Over Virginia Tech

    2 hours ago
    Jonathan Doerer
    Football

    Take Five: Notre Dame's Unusual QB Situation, Offensive Line, Jonathan Doerer

    4 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia Tech

    7 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over Virginia Tech

    13 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Jack Coan, Notre Dame Rally To Knock Off Virginia Tech 32-29

    14 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    First Half Analysis: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

    15 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia Tech

    19 hours ago