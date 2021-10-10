Notre Dame Remains No. 13 In Latest Coaches Poll

Notre Dame remained ranked 13th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Sunday afternoon.

The Irish (5-1) tumbled from No. 7 to No. 13 last week after losing to Cincinnati, but Notre Dame bounced back and defeated Virginia Tech 32-29 on Saturday.

A 48-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer with 17 seconds left capped a wild comeback for the Irish, who trailed 29-21 with 3:55 left.

Alabama dropped out of the top spot after losing 41-38 to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 5 while Cincinnati moved up to No. 4 in the poll after beating Temple on Friday night. Georgia moved into the top spot after being Auburn, the second straight ranked opponent to fall to the Bulldogs. Iowa is ranked No. 2 after its 23-20 win over Penn State and Oklahoma is ranked third after its 55-48 comeback win over Texas.

None of the teams left on the Irish schedule are currently ranked. Notre Dame is off this weekend and will return to action on Oct. 23 when it hosts USC, who fell to 3-3 after suffering a home loss to Utah.

