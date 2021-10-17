    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Notre Dame Stays At No. 13 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Notre Dame stayed at No. 13 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame remained ranked 13th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Sunday afternoon. Notre Dame (5-1) didn’t play Saturday and gets back to action against USC on Oct. 23 at 7:30 EST at Notre Dame Stadium.

    Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech 32-29 on Oct. 9 in its last game.

    Ole Miss, which beat Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday, moved up from No. 14 to No. 12. Kentucky dropped from No. 11 to No. 14 after losing to Georgia 30-13.

    Cincinnati, which is the only team the Irish have lost to this year, moved up to No. 3 in the poll. The Bearcats (6-0) beat UCF 56-21 on Saturday. Iowa, which was ranked No. 3 last week, dropped to No. 11 after a 24-7 home loss to Purdue. The Irish beat Purdue at home on Sept. 18 by a score of 27-13.

    Alabama, which dropped to No.5 last week after a loss to Texas A&M, moved up to No. 4 after beating Mississippi State 49-9 on Saturday. Georgia remains No. 1 after beating Kentucky.

    Virginia (5-2), who Notre Dame plays on Nov. 13, beat Duke 38-0 on Saturday. The Cavaliers are not ranked but they received votes. Purdue also received votes after its win over Iowa that improved the Boilermakers to 4-2.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Stays At No. 13 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    just now
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Still Has Plenty To Play For, Which This Weekend Of CFB Showed

    2 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Notre Dame Defense Must Make Adjustments Against Second Half Schedule

    21 hours ago
    Braden Lenzy
    Football

    Five Keys To Turning Around The Notre Dame Offense

    2 hours ago
    Georgia - Kentucky
    Football

    Game Prediction: #11 Kentucky at #1 Georgia

    Oct 16, 2021
    Florida - LSU
    Football

    Game Prediction: Florida at LSU

    Oct 16, 2021
    Oklahoma State - Texas
    Football

    Game Prediction: #12 Oklahoma State at #25 Texas

    Oct 16, 2021
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Football Mailbag

    Oct 16, 2021
    Florida - LSU
    Football

    Cover Three: Week 7 Best College Football Bets

    Oct 15, 2021