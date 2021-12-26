Replace and Reload: Notre Dame Must Find Answers At Safety

Notre Dame must find a way to replace Kyle Hamilton, but the good news is they already have experience with it

When Notre Dame kicks off against Ohio State to start the 2022 season the safety depth chart will look very, very different than it did to start the 2021 campaign.

Notre Dame will have to replace All-American Kyle Hamilton, who is off to the NFL Draft. Of course, with Hamilton going down in the seventh game of the season the Irish got work at that, but replacing him in the middle of the season as you get ready for the soft part of your schedule is different than not having him against the Buckeyes.

Two more Notre Dame safeties - junior Litchfield Ajavon and freshman Khari Gee - also announced their departures this month, as both have decided to put their names in the transfer portal.

If Notre Dame wants to make a run back to the College Football Playoff and finally do damage once they get there they will need to get very good play on the back end.

Let's start our replace and reload feature at safety by looking at the expected returners at the position:

VETERANS COULD GET ONE LAST CHANCE

Seniors Houston Griffith and DJ Brown were key figures in the safety depth chart this season, and the duo combined for 865 snaps and 75 tackles. Both had their good moments this season and both had their struggles.

It was a question mark as to whether Notre Dame would have the scholarships available to bring back both in 2022, but that won't be an issue now that Ajavon and Gee have left the roster.

Griffith is at his best when he's coming downhill and playing aggressively, but the issue this season is there were too many instances when he lacked the force at the point of attack. He also needs to clean up his coverage footwork if he's going to be a more impactful pass game defender.

Brown is a smart player that is usually in the right position, but he lacks the top-level athleticism needed to be an impact player. That means Brown needs to be on point with his assignment and technique, because when he isn't he can get beat for big plays.

Both have a lot to prove in 2022. Notre Dame needs them both to be more consistent, and it needs Griffith to make more plays. If they do that they'll be very important parts of the defense, but if they don't there are two talented young players that will be hard to keep off the field.

POSITION CHANGES SHOOK THINGS UP

The reason Notre Dame's safety depth chart will look so different next season from where it was when the 2021 season started is as much about these two moving to safety as it is about who the Irish lost.

Xavier Watts began the 2021 season at wide receiver before moving to rover, and then ultimately ending up at safety. Watts is an aggressive young defender that plays the game very, very hard. He's also an extremely athletic defender that looked surprisingly comfortable at safety despite not having played the position for two seasons.

Classmate Ramon Henderson began the season at cornerback, and when he was on the field he often struggled. The loss of Hamilton and an overall lack of proven depth at the position resulted in him moving to safety for the Virginia game. That is when a much different looking Henderson showed up.

What Watts and Henderson immediately added to the safety depth chart after Hamilton went down was a significant boost in speed and athleticism. Watts immediately became the best athlete at safety and Henderson is without question the fastest safety.

Henderson looked so much more natural and comfortable at safety, both in coverage and in the run game. He made 7 tackles, a tackle for loss and picked off a pass in the two games he started at safety following the transition.

Henderson also brings impressive length to the position, and I was surprised how aggressive he was in the run game.

Watts has a lot to learn about the finer points of the position, and that will come during the offseason, but he's as natural on defense as he was with the ball in his hands on offense. Watts was Notre Dame's best hitter at safety once he made the move, and as I stated he's the best athlete on the back end.

Position coach Chris O'Leary got an early Christmas present when Watts and Henderson moved to his group. He now has two raw, but very talented players to work with.

He'll get a chance to show off his coaching chops this offseason. If he can get them to play consistently and with sound technique the safety position could become a strength if he can get Watts and Henderson to play to their potential to go along with the veterans (Brown, Griffith).

JUSTIN WALTERS WILL GET HIS SHOT

Freshman Justin Walters impressed during the spring but he didn't play a single snap on defense and had just 69 special teams snaps in four games, which means he was able to preserve a season of eligibility.

Taking a redshirt helps Walters and helps Notre Dame. The Illinois native is a good athlete, he's aggressive and he has knack for making plays. What the redshirt did was give him a season to fill out his frame, get stronger and learn the defense.

Walters will get a shot this spring to compete for playing, and that opportunity grows even more now that Ajavon and Gee won't be battling for reps. Don't be surprised if he is a special teams stalwart next season, and don't be surprised if he pushes his way onto the field on defense.

Thinking about a safety rotation that has Watts, Henderson and Walters in 2023 and beyond is somewhat comforting due to its potential.

POTENTIAL VS. QUESTIONS

That's the rub though, it's about potential right now with the safeties. Henderson looked really good at safety, but he basically only played two games. Watts made a lot of plays in limited time, but he's still learning the position.

Griffith and Brown show flashes but don't make those plays enough. Walters impressed during the spring but didn't play a snap in the fall.

There's a lot of potential at safety, but looking forward to next season there are still as many - if not more - questions than answers.

That's where O'Leary is going to make his name, whether that's a good name or bad name. If he can get this talented group coached up and playing at a high level in 2022 he'll emerge as a future star position coach. If he doesn't you'll see questions emerge about whether or not his youth as a coach is a hindrance.

If the play of the safeties down the stretch is any indication of his ability to coach up his players I'm betting on the former.

