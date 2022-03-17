C'Bo Flemister Is No Longer On The Notre Dame Roster

During the first press conference of the spring head coach Marcus Freeman announced that senior running back C'Bo Flemister was no longer on the roster. Freeman followed up that Flemister's status would not change.

Flemister was listed on the spring roster that was released earlier in the winter, but he also had the same number as freshman running back Jadarian Price, which raised questions. Flemister was suspended early in the 2021 season and was injured in the last half of the season. His status for the 2022 season had been a major question for months, but it is now settled.

The Georgia native rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career and also caught three passes for 49 yards. He had career highs of 299 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, and also had five touchdowns in 2019.

Flemister was suspended last season as a result of an incident with local police after he fled the scene of a single-car accident he was responsible for.

