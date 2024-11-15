Senior Day Surprises in Store for Notre Dame Football?
Senior day is always a special day in Notre Dame Stadium. Players who have donned the gold helmet that have exhausted their eligibility or have their degree and have decided to move on, make the walk down the tunnel and earn their much-deserved applause from the Irish faithful.
Usually, the best players are saved for the end and draw the loudest ovation. This year, that will likely be Riley Leonard, Xavier Watts, Jack Kiser, Rylie Mills and others. It is also awesome to see the walk-ons earn their due respect for the years of blood, sweat and tears they have put into earning their degree and making the Notre Dame football program as great as it can be.
Where things start to get interesting, is with the players that have eligibility left but can leave Notre Dame to head to the NFL early. Sometimes these players will walk and sometimes they don't, as it is not uncommon for their decisions to be final quite yet.
This season, there are a few players that could leave Notre Dame in the offseason. Saturday's pregame ceremony is not final whatsoever, as some will elect to walk just in case, as you never want to skip your chance at your Senior Day moment.
I know, complicated.
Star cornerback Benjamin Morrison is the number one name that comes to mind. If it hadn't been for his hip injury and subsequent season-ending surgery, it would have been all but a guarantee that Morrison would be taking his talents to the NFL. He (was) a lock to be a top-10 pick in the draft, but his injury history is causing question marks.
Will he come back to Notre Dame? Not walking Saturday would be a step in that direction.
Junior running back Jadarian Price is another candidate to leave early. That name may come as a shock, but when it comes to running backs specifically, the less "tread on the tire" the better. Price may feel as if he has proved what he has needed to prove at Notre Dame and may not want to be the No.2 back behind Jeremiyah Love again next season.
Junior Tuihalamaka and Jaylen Sneed are the final two "surprise" names that fans should be looking out for on Saturday. Both were buried on the depth chart at the beginning of the year, but have since grown into larger roles.
Do they feel as if they can fight and earn more playing time?
One way to find out.