Series History: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for Senior Day on Saturday, November 20th. The Irish are looking to wrap up a fifth consecutive double-digit win season and take on a young Yellow Jacket team that though talented, comes into Notre Dame Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

This current Notre Dame senior class is looking to end their Irish careers having posted a 25-1 home record and with the win, would push their overall record for the four-year period from 2018 to 2021 to 43-6.

SERIES HISTORY

Notre Dame holds a 29-6-1 series lead over Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame has faced the Yellow Jackets just twice during the Brian Kelly era, and the Irish won both matchups, including a 31-13 victory last season in Atlanta when Notre Dame played in the ACC.

2020 - Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13 (Away)

2015 - Notre Dame 30, Georgia Tech 22 (Home)

2007 - Georgia Tech 33, Notre Dame 3 (Home)

2006 - Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10 (Away)

1999 - Georgia Tech 35, Notre Dame 28 (Gator Bowl)

1997 - Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 13 (Home)

1981 - Notre Dame 35, Georgia Tech 3 (Home)

1980 - Tie - Notre Dame 3, Georgia Tech 3 (Away)

1979 - Notre Dame 21, Georgia Tech 13 (Home)

1978 - Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 21 (Away)

1977 - Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 14 (Home)

1976 - Georgia Tech 23, Notre Dame 14 (Away)

1975 - Notre Dame 24, Georgia Tech 3 (Home)

1974 - Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 7 (Away)

1970 - Notre Dame 10, Georgia Tech 7 (Home)

1969 - Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 20 (Away)

1968 - Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 6 (Home)

1967 - Notre Dame 36, Georgia Tech 3 (Away)

1959 - Georgia Tech 14, Notre Dame 10 (Home)

1953 - Notre Dame 27, Georgia Tech 14 (Home)

1945 - Notre Dame 40, Georgia Tech 7 (Away)

1944 - Notre Dame 21, Georgia Tech 0 (Away)

1943 - Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 13 (Home)

1942 - Georgia Tech 13, Notre Dame 6 (Home)

1941 - Notre Dame 20, Georgia Tech 0 (Away)

1940 - Notre Dame 26, Georgia Tech 20 (Home)

1939 - Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 14 (Home)

1938 - Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 6 (Away)

1929 - Notre Dame 26, Georgia Tech 6 (Away)

1928 - Georgia Tech 13, Notre Dame 0 (Away)

1927 - Notre Dame 26, Georgia Tech 7 (Home)

1926 - Notre Dame 12, Georgia Tech 0 (Home)

1925 - Notre Dame 13, Georgia Tech 0 (Away)

1924 - Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 3 (Home)

1923 - Notre Dame 35, Georgia Tech 7 (Home)

1922 - Notre Dame 13, Georgia Tech 3 (Away)

NOTABLE GAMES

2020 – In their only season as a conference member, Notre Dame traveled to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in an ACC matchup. The Irish had overcome a shaky start to the season and were coming off their most complete performance to date in a 45-3 victory at Pittsburgh the week before. Notre Dame controlled the entire game, but a red zone fumble that Georgia Tech returned for a 93-yard touchdown allowed the Yellow Jackets to keep things close early.

The difference in the eventual 31-13 Irish victory came down to Notre Dame’s defensive line dominance, a balanced rushing attack, and an efficient passing game. The Irish defense racked up five sacks and nine TFLs (including 2 from Daelin Hayes, who played arguably his best game in an Irish uniform), the rushing attack piled up 227 yards rushing behind four players with at least 40 yards, and Ian Book completed 18 of 26 passes, which helped Notre Dame convert 10 of 15 third-downs and possess the ball for almost 37 minutes.

2015 — This was expected to be a big game for both teams, as the 14th-ranked Yellow Jackets headed to South Bend to take on the 8th-ranked Fighting Irish. Both teams were 2-0, but Georgia Tech went just 1-8 the remainder of the season, while Notre Dame finished the season 10-3.

It was tight early, as the Irish took a 13-7 lead into halftime. Notre Dame did the only scoring in the third quarter, and that was a 29-yard Justin Yoon field goal. Notre Dame broke things open in the fourth quarter. CJ Prosise got things started with a 1-yard touchdown run, which he followed up with a 91-yard scamper to put the Yellow Jackets away.

Georgia Tech scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the game to make the score look closer than it was. This was quarterback DeShone Kizer’s first career start. Kizer went 21-30 for 242 yards and a touchdown. Prosise rushed for 198 yards and three scores, and wideout Will Fuller caught six passes for 131 yards and a score.

1999 — This was the only bowl matchup between the two programs. #17 Notre Dame (9-2) wore their green jerseys against the #12 Georgia Tech (9-2) squad. After a 7-7 first quarter, Georgia Tech took command with 14 points in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into the half on the back of a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Hamilton.

Notre Dame scored twice in the third to make it a 21-20 game, but the extra point was blocked. Georgia Tech responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Hamilton to Dez White. Notre Dame tied the game in the fourth quarter after an Autry Denson touchdown run was followed by a Bobby Brown 2-point conversion.

However, Hamilton went deep again, this time connecting with White for a 55-yard score which provided the final margin. Notre Dame could not get back into the end zone in the loss.

1977 — This was the most lopsided game between the schools, as Notre Dame drubbed the Yellow Jackets by a 69-14 score. Irish quarterback Joe Montana threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Notre Dame went on to win its 10th national championship.

1975 — This was a matchup between 6-2 teams that the Irish won 24-3, but no one really remembers it for that. This was the game when Rudy Ruettiger got into the game and came away with a sack.

1953 — When the two teams met in 1953 it marked the highest ranked matchup between the two. Notre Dame ranked #1 in the nation and the Yellow Jackets were ranked #4. It was a matchup between Hall of Fame head coaches, with Frank Leahy on one side for Notre Dame and Bobby Dodd on the other side for the Yellow Jackets. Notre Dame won the game 27-14 and finished the season 9-0-1, with Irish halfback Johnny Lattner capturing the Heisman Trophy. However, a 14-14 tie against Iowa in the second-to-last game of the regular season led to Maryland jumping Notre Dame in the final AP Poll and being awarded the national championship. Even though ten polls did rank the Irish first, Notre Dame refuses to recognize the 1953 national championship since a title was not awarded by the AP or Coaches’ polls.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter