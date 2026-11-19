It's days like Thursday that make me feel at least somewhat young again.



A younger colleague of mine asked me earlier today, "Are you going to get GTA VI?" and I had to deliver the news that I haven't had a new video game system since getting a PS3 sometime in the fall of 2008.

But for video game folks, and at times I wish I was still one of them, Thursday is big because Grand Theft Auto VI is officially out.



One of the most successful video game franchises of all-time, the release comes 13 years since GTA V debuted in the late summer of 2013.

That has caused much of social media to participate in the GTA challenge, which is pretty simple - they post a picture of themselves close to September 17, 2013 (the date GTA V was released) and a current picture.



For example, here's the Golics.

Alright, so what was going on with some familiar faces to the Notre Dame football program in the fall of 2013?



Let's take a quick look.

Notre Dame Beats Purdue, 31-24

Sep 14, 2013; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Bennett Jackson (2) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Shane Mikeskey (87) in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Notre Dame won 31-24. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame improved to 2-1 on the 2013 season after beating Purdue in primetime. Despite a rough season for Purdue, the Fighting Irish actually trailed 17-10 entering the fourth quarter before a pair of Tommy Rees touchdown passes and a Bennett Jackson pick-six to seal the win.



A week later Notre Dame would hand Michigan State its only loss of the season with a 17-13 victory in South Bend.

Purdue's Defensive Assistant Coach, Marcus Freeman

Here's an old Purdue clip of Marcus Freeman in the trenches, shaping his standard.



He's always demanded respect from his players.



"I'm not here to be your friend, I'm here to make you successful men and football players." pic.twitter.com/71CzG8fWiT — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) April 26, 2026

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On that 2013 Purdue coaching staff was none other than current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. It was Freeman's first of four seasons on the Purdue staff, as he coached linebackers and eventually became the co-defensive coordinator there.

Manti Te'o Yet to Debut in NFL

Sep 18, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Manti Te'o (50) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Qualcomm Stadium. San Diego won 38-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off his historic senior season at Notre Dame, where he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, Manti Te'o is in his rookie year with the San Diego Chargers in September of 2013. However, an injury sidelined him the first few weeks of the regular season, so he's yet to make his NFL debut when GTA V is released.

Mike Denbrock Already in Second Stint at Notre Dame

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock walks to a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was with the program in 2013, coaching the wide receivers. It was Denbrock's second of now three stints on the Notre Dame coaching staff, as he spent between 2017 and 2023 with Cincinnati and LSU before returning to call the Fighting Irish offense in 2024.

Notre Dame Football's Record Since GTA V's Release

Overall, Notre Dame has had some great success since the last GTA was released, but that really came in two spurts.



From the game's release early in the 2013 season through the 2016 campaign, Notre Dame went 29-19.



From 2017 to today (the Thursday before Notre Dame hosts SMU on Senior Day), Notre Dame has gone a combined 106-22.

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since 2017, it's been perhaps the most successful college football program that hasn't won a national championship.



Perhaps like the streak of not getting a new GTA finally ended, so does Notre Dame's championship drought in the not-so-distant future.