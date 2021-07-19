Sophomore Surge Is Vitally Important To The Notre Dame Offense In 2021
Notre Dame landed a talented offensive class in 2020 and the unit made an impact last season. For the Notre Dame offense to truly become the explosive unit it must be the sophomore class will have to be a key part of that.
In our latest podcast we breakdown the possible breakout players on offense from the sophomore class and also which players could potentially step into a key rotation role.
The beginning of the episode focuses on tight end Michael Mayer, who was a standout as a true freshman in 2020. Now the former five-star tight end must take another step forward and be a focal point of the offense.
Next we talk about running back Chris Tyree, whose explosiveness and versatility could add a huge dimension to the offense. It also could help make Kyren Williams even more impactful in the offense.
Sophomore wideout Xavier Watts has a chance to be a big-play weapon for the Notre Dame offense, if developed and given a chance. Next we dive into what makes Watts so impactful and how he could benefit the wide receiving corps.
We wrap things up by discussing possible depth players from the sophomore class, which includes quarterback Drew Pyne, tight end Kevin Bauman and offensive tackle Tosh Baker.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook