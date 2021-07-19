Sophomore Surge Is Vitally Important To The Notre Dame Offense In 2021

Notre Dame has a number of talented sophomores that can have a major impact on the offense in 2021

Notre Dame landed a talented offensive class in 2020 and the unit made an impact last season. For the Notre Dame offense to truly become the explosive unit it must be the sophomore class will have to be a key part of that.

In our latest podcast we breakdown the possible breakout players on offense from the sophomore class and also which players could potentially step into a key rotation role.

The beginning of the episode focuses on tight end Michael Mayer, who was a standout as a true freshman in 2020. Now the former five-star tight end must take another step forward and be a focal point of the offense.

Next we talk about running back Chris Tyree, whose explosiveness and versatility could add a huge dimension to the offense. It also could help make Kyren Williams even more impactful in the offense.

Sophomore wideout Xavier Watts has a chance to be a big-play weapon for the Notre Dame offense, if developed and given a chance. Next we dive into what makes Watts so impactful and how he could benefit the wide receiving corps.

We wrap things up by discussing possible depth players from the sophomore class, which includes quarterback Drew Pyne, tight end Kevin Bauman and offensive tackle Tosh Baker.

