Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Virginia Tech Offense

Notre Dame's defense had a bit of an off day against Cincinnati this past weekend, and the Irish will look to bounce back against a struggling Virginia Tech offense. My latest breaks down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up against the Virginia Tech offense, and who holds the advantages.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Virginia Tech Rush Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame got off to a rough start when it comes to giving up yards on the ground, as the Irish allowed 264 yards and three scores to Florida State in the season opener. That included an 89-yard touchdown run by Jashaun Corbin. Notre Dame was better in week two, giving up 124 yards in the ground, including a 67-yard run.

In the next three games, however, the Irish allowed just 76 rushing yards per game and 2.7 yards per rush. Notre Dame has been stout up front and its linebacker play has been much better against the run this season.

Virginia Tech has struggled in the run game, and in the video above we break down those struggles and why it's so important for Notre Dame to dominate this matchup.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Virginia Tech Pass Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame's pass defense struggled against Cincinnati, giving up 297 yards and a pair of scores, including big plays on crucial drives at the end of the first half and fourth quarter. Notre Dame has been good at getting pressure on the quarterback, and that will have to continue against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech's pass game has struggled this season, but it does have a talented pass catcher in Tre Turner. In the video above we discuss ways Notre Dame can defend Turner, the importance of getting pressure on the quarterback and the play of Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Virginia Tech Scoring Offense

Advantage: Notre Dame

This is another matchup that Notre Dame has the advantage over the Hokies. Notre Dame's red zone defense is much improved and its third-down defense has been really good outside of the matchup against Toledo. That is why Notre Dame is giving up just 16.7 points per game in its last three contests.

Virginia Tech has scored more than 21 points just once all season, which was 35 against Middle Tennessee State. In the final video segment we discuss why Notre Dame dominates this matchup on paper, why the Irish must dominate this matchup on the field and how the defense can actually fuel success for the Notre Dame offense.

