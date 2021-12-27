Skip to main content
    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs Oklahoma State

    Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up against the vaunted Oklahoma State defense
    Notre Dame hasn't squared off against a quality defense in sometime. That will definitely change this weekend in the Fiesta Bowl when the Fighting Irish (11-1) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2). Oklahoma State has one of the nation's best defenses, and arguably the best Notre Dame has faced all season.

    This matchup will be a test for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and the rest of the offense as it looks to prove its strong finish during the regular season wasn't a fluke.

    It is a matchup that is full of intrigue.

    Notre Dame Run Game vs Oklahoma State Run Defense

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 1.02.49 PM

    Advantage: Oklahoma State

    Oklahoma State has been outstanding against the run all season. Twice it shut down Baylor's ground attack, which ranked 16th nationally this season. Oklahoma State has held all but one of its opponents this season to below 140 yards, and seven of its opponents were held below 100 yards, including Baylor (62 yards) in the Big 12 title game.

    Oklahoma State is a highly disruptive defense against the run, using its defensive line and aggressive linebackers to attack the run game. The Cowboys registered 59 tackles for loss in the run game, which is over twice as many as the Notre Dame defense registered this season.

    Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (120 tackles) is the leader of the defense, and his run game ability is outstanding. Notre Dame will need to limit the negatives in the run game in order to have any kind of success against Oklahoma State.

    Notre Dame's ground game was awful during the first half of the season, but it got much better in the final seven games. The Irish averaged just over 200 rushing yards per game during that stretch, and each game ended with a Notre Dame victory. 

    The much-maligned Notre Dame offensive line will need to be on top of its game, and the task is made even tougher with Kyren Williams. Sophomore Chris Tyree and freshman Logan Diggs will get their chance to shine with him now off to the NFL.

    Notre Dame Pass Game vs Oklahoma State Pass Defense

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 1.03.08 PM

    Advantage: Notre Dame

    On paper this is another Oklahoma State advantage, but I like this matchup for the Irish, assuming they can do a good job protecting the quarterback. That, of course, will be the challenge. Notre Dame's line struggled to protect the quarterback in the season's first six games but like the rest of the offense it got better down the stretch. Oklahoma State led the nation on sack (54), and they are without question the best pass rush Notre Dame will face all season.

    If Notre Dame can protect the quarterback this is the matchup where the offense can have a lot of success. A protected Jack Coan has the ability to pick Oklahoma State apart, much like Iowa State's Brock Purdy did when he went 27-33 for 307 yards and two scores in the Cyclone upset victory over the Cowboys.

    Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is a rough matchup for the Oklahoma State linebackers and safeties, and wideout Kevin Austin has some big play potential against the Cowboy cornerbacks. The key will be Rees coming up with a game plan that changes the launch point for the quarterback, attacks all parts of the field and creates some isolations fro Mayer, Austin and the other Irish wideouts.

    Notre Dame Scoring Offense vs Oklahoma State Scoring Defense

    Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 1.02.31 PM

    Advantage: Oklahoma State

    Oklahoma State has an overall advantage in this matchup, but there are plenty of things Notre Dame can do to make plays in this contest. Notre Dame will need to be at its best on third-down and in the red zone to find success, but the opportunities will be there.

    Notre Dame's offense was much better in the final seven games, and it won't need 40 points to win this game. The Irish have the squad to get to 24-30 points, and that is the range needed to earn a victory in this matchup.

