Notre Dame Football: Bold Predictions for Stanford Clash
Notre Dame welcomes Stanford to South Bend on Saturday as the Fighting Irish look to move to 5-1 at the season's midway point and keep hopes of a trip to the College Football Playoff alive.
To do so Notre Dame must avoid a letdown and an upset against a Stanford team that walked into Notre Dame Stadium two years ago and upset the Irish as more than a two-touchdown underdog.
Can Notre Dame do that and get to 5-1 before a trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech?
Here are game score picks and bold predictions from the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff for Saturday afternoon's game.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Predictions: Mason Plummer
The Notre Dame defense is far too much for Stanford to ever mount a chance and the offense comes out of the off week firing. Notre Dame wins this one comfortably.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Stanford 10
Bold prediction: Tight end Mitchell Evans catches two touchdown passes.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Predictions: Nathan Erbach
This could end up a blood bath. If Ashton Daniels plays, Stanford’s offense isn’t putrid, so maybe it puts up a few scores. However, their defense simply can’t get off the field much and they’ve allowed at least 31 points to the four Power Four opponents they’ve played this season. I think Notre Dame scores 35-45 points and limits Stanford to under 17.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 13
Bold Prediction: This will be the Eli Raridon game as he catches a touchdown and breaks a reception up the seam for 30+ yards.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Predictions: John Kennedy
After a very productive off-week where Notre Dame slid squarely back into CFP position, the Irish will try to take advantage of a visiting Stanford team that has been outscored 71-21 in its last 2 games. Notre Dame may get off to a slow start coming off of the extended time break but will eventually bust this game open over a Stanford team that just can't keep up with Notre Dame's athletes on both sides of the ball.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Stanford 16
Bold Prediction: Mike Denbrock makes the passing game a priority this week and Notre Dame racks up impressive numbers through the air, a perfect way to restart after the off week.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
Stanford is 2-3 for a reason with my only question being how is it not 1-4? Stanford quarterbacks get dropped on 10% of drop backs this season, an absurdly high amount. Notre Dame's defensive front plays as well as it has since the Texas A&M game and makes life frustrating for the Cardinal.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 10
Bold Prediction: The Notre Dame defense intercepts AT LEAST three passes with at least one being a house call.