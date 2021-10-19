Take 5: Improving The Run Game, Tyler Buchner, Remaining Schedule

Five things I’m interested in to start the second half of the season

1. I’m interested to see how Notre Dame has improved its running game with Jack Coan at quarterback. Or if it’s really improved. Listening to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly speak Monday, the lackluster results —Notre Dame is averaging 2.8 yards per carry — have a lot to do with something. I’m not sure what it is, though. Kelly’s quote was pretty indiscernible.

“From an offensive standpoint, cleaning up some pressures into our run game. A lot of times you look at your run game and you're blocking certain players, but if, for example, you're running your counter play and there's a blitzer and you pass up somebody to block somebody else. Things like that, “ he said “Some of the nuances really within the game was what we spent a lot of time on. It wasn't just singularly blocking guys.” I’m not sure that gives me confidence that it’s going to get better but we’ll find out.

2. I’m interested to see how Tyler Buchner develops in the second half of the season. It sounds like it’s going to be the Coan-Buchner show from here to the finish line. It’s possible that Buchner would’ve been the starter for the USC game had he not thrown the two interceptions against Virginia Tech. If the Irish struggle early against USC, a team that can put up points, it’ll likely be the same scenario. Buchner’s limitations with knowing the playbook are obvious but going in against Virginia Tech on the road and scoring three touchdowns is impressive. He won’t be put in a more difficult situation. I’d say the door is cracked for Buchner to be the starter this season if Notre Dame can’t find a running game with Coan.

3. I’m interested to see how Joe Alt develops as the starting left tackle. It appears that Alt has beat out both Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker at that position. Alt will be starting at left tackle against USC per the depth chart and Carmody, who is 6-foot-6, 290-pounds will be a large backup tight end. Baker was listed as the backup. Alt was listed as the backup right tackle for the Virginia Tech game. Say this about the line. Alt and Blake Fisher, another true freshman who started the season at left tackle before injuring his knee, give the Irish two anchors for 2022.

4. I’m interested to see where the strength of schedule ends up for Notre Dame as the season continues to play out. The only really bad team the Irish play is Navy, which is 1-5. Purdue’s 24-7 victory over Iowa, which was ranked No. 2, definitely helped the Irish’s cause. Notre Dame’s schedule is currently ranked eighth toughest, according to teamrankings.com. Virginia Tech suffered a Notre Dame hangover, losing 28-7 to Pittsburgh at home on Oct. 16. If Notre Dame wins out in the second half of the season, it should kick itself for how it played against Cincinnati. The Irish gave that one away by turning the ball over three times.

5. I’m interested to see if Notre Dame can keep up creating turnovers at its current pace of over two per game (10 interceptions and four fumbles) while eliminating their tendency to give up big plays. By my count, the offense helped pull out three wins —Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Toledo and the defense was more responsible for wins against Purdue and Wisconsin. It’s really a weird, somewhat opportune team that feels like it should be better but is still 5-1. Go figure.

