Notre Dame Lands Three Players On Sporting News First-Team Preseason All-American List

Notre Dame had three players named to the Sporting News preseason first-team All-American squad

The preseason accolades continue to pile up for Notre Dame players with three Irish standouts being named preseason first-team All-Americans from Sporting News.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Kyren Williams and transfer guard Cain Madden were all named to the Sporting News first team.

Here is what college football writer Bill Bender had to say about Hamilton:

"Hamilton is one of the most-talented players in the country. He averaged more than 50 tackles the last two seasons, and that’s come with 5.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions. He’s a playmaker, and he gives new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman a dominant chess piece to work with in the secondary." - Bender

Here is why Williams was named the first-team All-Purpose back:

"Williams is one of the best multi-purpose players in the FBS. He rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 TDs, but he also caught 35 passes for 313 yards and a TD out of the backfield. Williams will be active in both of those roles as a junior as the Irish work to settle their QB situation." - Bender

Here is why Madden earned first-team honors:

"Madden, a 6-3, 313-pound guard, made 31 starts the last two seasons with Marshall before transferring to Notre Dame. The top-rated guard by Pro Football Focus last season gives the Irish valuable experience in the interior, and this should help offensive line coach Jeff Quinn re-tool what is typically a dominant line." - Bender

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner is the only Notre Dame opponent to earn a spot on the first team. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the only Irish opponent on the second team.

Notre Dame also had more first-team selections than Alabama (2), Ohio State (2) and Oklahoma (2). Georgia had three All-Americans but all were on the second team. Clemson also had three All-Americans but just one was on the first-team.

