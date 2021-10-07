Time To Shine: Notre Dame Defense Needs Several Standouts vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame's defense faces a unique challenge in 2021. The way the offense has played this season the ultimate outcome of the game often comes down to how the defense performs. When the Notre Dame defense plays great the Irish can win, but if it doesn't play at a high level the Irish struggle to beat even mediocre teams.

It's not fair on the defense but that is where Notre Dame is right now. The Irish weren't at their best against Cincinnati, but still played quality football. Notre Dame's defense held the Bearcats 19 points below their season average but still lost by 11 points.

Marcus Freeman's unit will have to be at its best when it squares off against Virginia Tech this weekend. The Irish need to dominate the Hokies the way it did to Virginia Tech and Purdue. To make that happen there are four players that must be on top of their game.

CLARENCE LEWIS, CORNERBACK

The move of Cam Hart to the field corner position and Lewis to the boundary has been great for Hart, but opponents are starting to pick on Lewis more and more. Cincinnati wideout Alec Pierce torched Notre Dame last week, hauling in six passes for 144 yards, most of which came against Lewis. Wisconsin also picked on Lewis, and with a more accurate passer would have beat him for a big play late in the second quarter.

You can expect Virginia Tech is going to find ways to get their stud wideout Tre Turner into matchups against Lewis. Turner is long, fast and has impressive downfield ball skills. He's coming off a strong performance against Richmond (6 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD), and he's hauled in 110 passes for 1,867 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Virginia Tech's offense isn't very good, but Turner is the kind of game wrecker that can give the Irish defense a lot of problems. Him playing at a high level could result in the Hokies scoring enough points to win this football game. Keep Turner from wrecking the game and the Hokies are going to have a very hard time scoring enough to beat Notre Dame.

HOUSTON GRIFFITH, SAFETY

Griffith started the season off well and he's been good in the run game for much of the season. He has been kept out of man coverage situations in recent weeks, and ideally that will continue against Virginia Tech. Notre Dame needs Griffith to continue being solid against the run and to protect the alleys.

Griffith was often late getting off the hash in Cover 2 situations last week, which factored into Lewis getting beat down the field. This duo will have to both play a role in slowing down Turner, or whoever plays in the boundary position for the Hokies.

The senior safety must avoid big mistakes, play sound football and show better outside vertical route awareness.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DEFENSIVE END

Tagovailoa-Amosa had some quality snaps against Wisconsin, including a crucial fourth-down stop and he also set the edge quite effectively. Against Cincinnati he wasn't quite as effective, and his pass rush has not been overly impactful in the last couple of games, and Notre Dame needs him to get back to that.

Virginia Tech isn't a very good rushing team and the Irish need to make sure that continues Saturday night. Tagovailoa-Amosa setting the edge is going to play a very important role in making that happen. He must be quick off the edge, be physical taking on pulling blockers and rock the tackles that try to block out on him.

If Tagovailoa-Amosa is able to shut down the Hokie strongside runs he'll have a key role in the Irish shutting down the run game. If he can add a few quality pass rushes to that he'll give the defense a strong chance to shut down the Virginia Tech offense.

JD BERTRAND, LINEBACKER

Bertrand has been a strong run defender all season, so much so that Notre Dame's last two opponents have seemed to avoid him a bit. He'll need to continue playing the run at a high level against Virginia Tech, but the run game wasn't his issue last week against Cincinnati.

The issue for Bertrand against the Bearcats was pass coverage. Cincinnati beat him twice up the seams for huge plays, and you can bet that Virginia Tech will see that and work to find ways to get its tight ends, slots and running backs in matchups against Bertrand.

Bertrand will have to be better in the pass game if he's going to get back to being the impact linebacker he was in the first few games.

