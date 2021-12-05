Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame To Face Oklahoma State In The Fiesta Bowl

    Notre Dame will face Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl for the first game of the Marcus Freeman era
    Author:

    We now know who Notre Dame will face in the first official game of the Marcus Freeman era. The Fighting Irish (11-1) will face Oklahoma State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl, which marks the first game with Freeman as the head coach.

    Mike Gundy and the Cowboys were the best Big 12 team in the regular season but came up just an inch short of winning the league championship, falling to Baylor by a 21-16 score. That locked up a Sugar Bowl berth for the Bears and sent Oklahoma State to the Fiesta Bowl against the Fighting Irish.

    Notre Dame finished the season with an 11-1 record and ranked No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish won its final seven games of the season, and won their final six games by an average margin of 27.3 points per game.

    Oklahoma State won its final five games of the regular season, with four of the five coming by at least 21 points. The Cowboys beat Baylor 24-14 at home during the regular season but obviously lost the rematch in the league title game.

    Notre Dame has played in the Fiesta Bowl fives times in its history, with its last three matchups coming against an OSU. The Irish played Ohio State in its last two Fiesta Bowl matchups (2016, 2006) and Oregon State on Jan. 1, 2001. Notre Dame played Colorado in 1995.

    The Irish lost all four of those games. Its first Fiesta Bowl matchup, however, was played on Jan. 1, 1989. Notre Dame beat West Virginia 34-21 to secure its most recent national championship.

    Oklahoma State is 2-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl. The Cowboys beat Stanford 41-38 in 2012 and BYU by a 16-6 score back in 1974.

    Notre Dame and Oklahoma State have never faced each other on the football field.

    The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Jan. 1, 2022.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Read More

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Fiesta Bowl
    Football

    Notre Dame To Face Oklahoma State In The Fiesta Bowl

    24 seconds ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Marcus Freeman Era At Notre Dame Will Begin With A Chance To Slay A Dragon

    1 hour ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Notre Dame's Shaky Playoff Resume Is A Result Of Brian Kelly's Big Game Problem

    5 hours ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Notre Dame Playoff Chances Take A Huge Hit On Championship Saturday

    7 hours ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Final Bowl Projection: Fiesta Bowl or Peach Bowl For Notre Dame

    9 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Notre Dame Players Spoke And Jack Swarbrick Listened

    21 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Marcus Freeman Must Avoid The Mistakes Of Bob Davie and Charlie Weis

    Dec 4, 2021
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Can Notre Dame Be A Championship Program?

    Dec 4, 2021