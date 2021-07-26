Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Breaks Down QB Drew Pyne

Sports Illustrated home
Tommy Rees Breaks Down QB Drew Pyne

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees breaks down sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne
Notre Dame has a deep and talented group of quarterbacks, but when discussion of the position comes up there are usually two names that dominate the conversation, transfer Jack Coan and talented freshman Tyler Buchner.

A player that doesn't get talked about as much, and a player that is often dismissed when the present and future of the position is discussed, is sophomore Drew Pyne. In an interview with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees I brought up Pyne and asked him what he thought of the sophomore signal caller.

Rees talked about the traits that lead to Pyne getting overlooked before talking about all the traits that make him successful. Rees went into detail about how Pyne is able to overcome his lack of size and athleticism to be a highly effective passer and leader in the Notre Dame offense.

Countdown to Kickoff: Notre Dame 2021 QB Preview

