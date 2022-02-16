Notre Dame Places Two In Latest Top 100 Draft Ranking From Dane Brugler

Two former Notre Dame players ranked in the Top 100 for the 2022 NFL Draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic

The Athletic’s lead NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler released an updated Top 100 big board for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Two Notre Dame players made the list, with one near the top and one near the bottom.

Former Irish safety Kyle Hamilton ranked No. 5 on the updated list from Brugler and running back Kyren Williams checked in at No. 93. Hamilton’s rank is down from the No. 2 slot he had back in November.

Here's what Brugler had to say about Hamilton.

“A long, supersized safety, Hamilton has the explosive range, smarts and toughness to be deployed anywhere on the football field. He anticipates well vs. both the pass and the run and shows the ball skills and tackling balance to be a consistent finisher. Hopefully he lands in a defensive scheme that understands how to best maximize his talent because Hamilton can be a diverse matchup weapon thanks to his rare skill set.” - Brugler

The updated ranking had Hamilton sitting as the top ranked defensive back and third ranked defensive player behind Michigan edge Aidan Hutchison (No. 1) and Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 4). Two offensive tackles, North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama’s Evan Neal round out the top five at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Williams, who accounted for 2,792 total yards and 31 touchdowns over the last two seasons, comes in as Brugler’s No. 93 overall player on the big board update. He was the fifth ranked running back, coming in behind Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (No. 40), Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller (No. 55), Iowa State star Breece Hall (No. 59) and Tyler Allgeier out of BYU (No. 91).

Notre Dame faced a number of Top 100 players during the 2021 season. Those players include:

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (No. 10)

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State (No. 15)

Drake London, WR, USC (No. 16)

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue (No. 21)

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 37)

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 41)

Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (No. 54)

Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati (No. 58)|

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (No. 61)

David Bell, WR, Purdue (No. 69)

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (No. 94)

