Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Loss To Cincinnati

After breaking down the film we give our final thoughts on Notre Dame's loss to Cincinnati

Notre Dame's four-year long home unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt this weekend when the Irish lost to Cincinnati by a 24-13 score. The loss dropped Notre Dame out of the Top 10 in both polls, and it puts the Irish College Football Playoff hopes on life support.

After the game Irish Breakdown dove into the film and provided in depth analysis of what went right, what went wrong and what needs to happen next for Notre Dame.

We spent most of the breakdown talking about the Notre Dame offense. To begin we talked about things we liked and did not like about the game plan and playcalling from OC Tommy Rees.

That was followed by analysis of the quarterback position, with discussion about Jack Coan, Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner. After breaking down each's performance we spent time discussing whether or not the Irish coaches put any of the quarterbacks in position to be successful.

We also broke down issues with the offensive line before talking about the play of the Irish defense, including its own problems and the pressure placed upon it by the struggling offense.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter