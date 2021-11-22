Upon Further Review - Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Georgia Tech

We dove into the film and have final analysis of the Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (10-1) had its most impressive victory of the season on Saturday when it pounded Georgia Tech (3-8) by a 55-0 score. After breaking down the film we offer our final analysis of the victory. That is followed by discussion about the College Football Playoff and where Notre Dame stands heading into the final week of the regular season.

We begin with a bit of a big picture view of the game before diving into our final analysis of the Notre Dame offense. Quarterback Jack Coan is the first topic of conversation, and we break down why we were so impressed with his performance.

The offensive line - specifically right guard Cain Madden and the backup blockers - is the next topic of conversation. That leads into discussion about the run game, and our concerns about how it would translate against better postseason opponents.

We move onto the defense next, beginning with discussion of the secondary and then moving onto the incredibly impressive defensive line and the play of the backup defenders when they entered the game.

Our show wraps up with discussion about the wild weekend of college football and the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings.

