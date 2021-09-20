September 20, 2021
Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Purdue

After diving into the film we provide final analysis of the Notre Dame win over Purdue
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 this weekend with a 27-13 victory over Purdue. Irish Breakdown dove into the film and is set to provide our "Upon Further Review" analysis of the win.

There are some things we feel better about after diving into the film of the game. There are also some parts of the game that were a bit more troubling once we took a deeper dive.

We broke all of it down in our latest podcast.

The show begins with us discussing the offense, which was an area we weren't as happy about as we were when watching it live. That is followed by discussion of the Irish defense, which is an area we thought played well when we watched the game live and felt just as good after we broke down the film.

