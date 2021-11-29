Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Stanford - College Football Playoff Odds

    Breaking down the Notre Dame win over Stanford and our latest thoughts on the Irish and the College Football Playoff
    Author:

    Notre Dame (11-1) earned a convincing regular season ending victory over Stanford (3-8), besting the Cardinal by a score of 45-14. Following the win we broke down the film and provide our final thoughts and analysis on the win. We also discuss the latest on Notre Dame's chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

    We begin the show with analysis of the victory from a big picture standpoint. How does this victory stack up against the previous month's worth of wins, and did this win move the needle for the Irish.

    Next we talk about the performance of the Irish defense, from both a game plan standpoint and an execution standpoint. We then spend a lot of time on the offense and explain - using film clips - why the game plan and play calling graded out so well. We also discuss the execution of the offense, the performance of Jack Coan and the skill talent for the Irish. Of course we talk about the performance of the Notre Dame line.

    We wrap the show up by taking a deep dive into how the weekend's results across the nation impacted Notre Dame's playoff odds and what needs to happen this upcoming weekend for the Irish to secure a spot.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Chris Tyree
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Stanford - College Football Playoff Odds

    just now
    Lincoln Riley
    Football

    Lincoln Riley To Become The Next USC Head Coach

    13 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over Stanford

    13 hours ago
    Justin Ademilola
    Football

    Notre Dame Falls A Spot To No. 6 In The AP Poll

    14 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner - Offense
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Down To No. 6 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    15 hours ago
    Braden Lenzy - Kyren Williams
    Football

    Take Five: Notre Dame Receivers, Michael Mayer, College Football Playoff

    16 hours ago
    Jayson Ademilola - Justin Ademilola
    Football

    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Stanford

    20 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Michael Mayer, Justin Ademilola Break Down The Win Over Stanford

    21 hours ago