Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Stanford - College Football Playoff Odds

Breaking down the Notre Dame win over Stanford and our latest thoughts on the Irish and the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame (11-1) earned a convincing regular season ending victory over Stanford (3-8), besting the Cardinal by a score of 45-14. Following the win we broke down the film and provide our final thoughts and analysis on the win. We also discuss the latest on Notre Dame's chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

We begin the show with analysis of the victory from a big picture standpoint. How does this victory stack up against the previous month's worth of wins, and did this win move the needle for the Irish.

Next we talk about the performance of the Irish defense, from both a game plan standpoint and an execution standpoint. We then spend a lot of time on the offense and explain - using film clips - why the game plan and play calling graded out so well. We also discuss the execution of the offense, the performance of Jack Coan and the skill talent for the Irish. Of course we talk about the performance of the Notre Dame line.

We wrap the show up by taking a deep dive into how the weekend's results across the nation impacted Notre Dame's playoff odds and what needs to happen this upcoming weekend for the Irish to secure a spot.

