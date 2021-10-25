    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over USC

    After breaking down the film it's time to dive deeper into the Notre Dame victory over USC
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame improved to 6-1 this weekend thanks to a convincing 31-16 victory over USC. After breaking down the film we dive into an even deeper analysis of the performance of the Notre Dame defense.

    You can watch our breakdown of the offense and defense below.

    We kicked the show off with some overall thoughts of the performance and explain what we look for when we do the upon further review. That is followed by a deep dive into the play of the Notre Dame defense. We discuss the game plan put forth by coordinator Marcus Freeman, whether it was the best plan of attack and whether or not it worked. 

    The Notre Dame offense is the next topic of conversation. We talk game plan, play calling, the performance of the offensive line and much, much more. During the show we also answered subscriber and listener questions about the game.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Jack Coan
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over USC

    just now
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over USC

    11 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll

    15 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest Coaches Poll

    16 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over USC

    16 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over USC

    16 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over USC

    21 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Take 5: Jack Coan, Offensive Line, Beating USC

    Oct 24, 2021
    Clarence Lewis
    Football

    Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over USC

    Oct 24, 2021