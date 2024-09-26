Notre Dame Football Rival Loses Key Defensive Lineman to Redshirt
When Notre Dame football travels to take on USC the final weekend of the regular season, the Fighting Irish rival will be without highly touted defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
According to a report from USCFootball.com, Alexander is sitting out the rest of the year as he has opted to take a redshirt.
Alexander played his freshman season at Georgia in 2022 before transferring to USC for the 2023 season. He played in a combined 25 games those two seasons, recording 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in that time (the majority of which came last year at USC).
Alexander played in USC's first three games of the 2024 season, including Saturday's last second loss at Michigan. However, he only played 21 defensive snaps during the game which USC ultimately couldn't do enough to stop Michigan's running game. Following the game, Alexander posted to X, seemingly venting some frustration.
According to the report Alexander practiced on Tuesday before deciding to redshirt. There is no word in the report whether or not Alexander will enter the transfer portal or stay at USC going forward, but based on his history of changing high schools and colleges, it's easy to assume his time in the ketchup and mustard colors of USC is done.
The game of college football continues to grow away from the one we all grew up watching.
