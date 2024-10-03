Notre Dame Football vs. USC: Likely a College Football Playoff Survival Game
Notre Dame and USC have met 94 times in football with several having an impact on the national championship outcome.
From 1962-1978 alone the pair combined to win seven national championships with the the team who didn't often finishing near the top of the rankings as well.
In this modern era of college football however, Notre Dame and USC's meetings haven't meant quite as much for both.
Here and there have been times that both have national championship aspirations by the time the two meet, but since the No. 1 vs. No 2 battle in 1988 simply having both teams ranked for the game has been a chore, although that's been happening a bit more regularly of late.
Notre Dame vs. USC in 2024 - For Playoff Marbles
Despite USC making the transition to the Big Ten this year, it still closes the season with a clash in Los Angeles against Notre Dame. As things sit right now, that game could be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff.
It's impossible to predict the whole future of the season but one would figure Notre Dame must win out in order to make the CFP seeing as its one loss is probably going to be the worst of any playoff contender (Northern Illinois).
USC also sits with one loss right now, falling in the final moments against Michigan in its first official Big Ten game. USC has a quality but far from impossible schedule ahead as No. 7 Penn State and No. 14 Notre Dame are the only teams currently ranked on its remaining schedule.
Say USC falls to Penn State (they're a slight home underdog currently) but runs the table until the end of November and that Notre Dame is able to win its six games before traveling to Los Angeles.
Notre Dame vs. USC: College Football Playoff Elimination
The way the above scenario shakes out is with the November 30 meeting between Notre Dame and USC likely being a College Football Playoff elimination game.
USC with two losses in that case likely means it won't be playing in the Big Ten championship game, although that's not a certainty.
Notre Dame with an 11-1 record is almost a guarantee to get into the playoff, but 10-2 with one of those losses being against Northern Illinois makes its case a tough one to put in.
So buckle up Notre Dame and USC fans, the end of season clash in the Coliseum this year could very possibly serve as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff.