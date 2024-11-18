Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Schedule Release: USC Trojans Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast

The Big Ten announced that the TV networks have announced a six-day selection has been utilized for the rivalry game between two of college football's blue bloods

Nov 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A view down the line of scrimmage during the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame defeated USC 22-13.
Nov 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A view down the line of scrimmage during the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame defeated USC 22-13. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans game has been picked for a six-day selection. That means the regular season finale between the historic rivals will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET, or 7:30 p.m. ET on a network that is still to be determined.

Notre Dame is currently getting ready to head to New York to take on an undefeated Army team. The Irish sit at 9-1 with an almost certain trip to the College Football Playoff awaiting if they're able to win they're final two games.

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC is trying to become bowl eligilble as the Trojans are currently 5-5 after beating Nebraska this past weekend. The Trojans have a cross-city trip to the Rose Bowl on Saturday as they take on a UCLA team that could become bowl eligible if it is able to win its final two games.

Notre Dame and USC have played each other regularly since the mid-1920's with the Irish holding a 49-37-5 all-time advantage in the historic series.

