Notre Dame Football Schedule Release: USC Trojans Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans game has been picked for a six-day selection. That means the regular season finale between the historic rivals will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET, or 7:30 p.m. ET on a network that is still to be determined.
Notre Dame is currently getting ready to head to New York to take on an undefeated Army team. The Irish sit at 9-1 with an almost certain trip to the College Football Playoff awaiting if they're able to win they're final two games.
USC is trying to become bowl eligilble as the Trojans are currently 5-5 after beating Nebraska this past weekend. The Trojans have a cross-city trip to the Rose Bowl on Saturday as they take on a UCLA team that could become bowl eligible if it is able to win its final two games.
Notre Dame and USC have played each other regularly since the mid-1920's with the Irish holding a 49-37-5 all-time advantage in the historic series.