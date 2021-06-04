Former Notre Dame Star Will Fuller Is In An Ideal Situation With The Miami Dolphins

After an inconsistent career with the Houston Texans, former Notre Dame star Will Fuller steps into a great situation with the Miami Dolphins

Between injuries and suspensions, wide receiver Will Fuller’s time in Houston was not ideal. When you add in the current ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, life with the Texans was probably going to be pretty miserable for Fuller moving forward.

Instead, the former Notre Dame speedster now finds himself in a fairly ideal situation in terms of organizational culture and offensive scheme.

The Miami Dolphins are trending in the right direction, putting pieces in place to be serious contenders over the next couple of seasons. The Dolphins made some nice improvements on both sides of the ball this past offseason – including acquiring Fuller, a former star wideout for Notre Dame.

Fuller now steps into an offense where he is part of a collection of weapons designed to get the most out of second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have a deep stable of running backs, led by three-down back Myles Gaskin. They have a couple of big-bodied, jump-ball winners in wide receivers DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. They also have one of the league’s best up and coming tight ends in Mike Gesicki.

The only thing the Dolphins were really missing from an offensive weapons standpoint was a guy who can consistently take the top off a defense in the passing game.

Enter Will Fuller.

While at Alabama, Tagovailoa was at his best when he had a speedster on the outside occupying both a corner and a deep safety. Guys like Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle all functioned in that role at times for Tagovailoa in college.

As much as Fuller’s presence helps Tua and the Dolphins, the supporting cast in Miami could benefit Fuller in ways he’s never seen in college or the NFL. He’s played second-fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins for a couple of seasons, but he’s never had so many other players in the huddle who are going to draw attention away from him as he’ll have this season in Miami.

Fuller has also never played with a wideout who could also stretch the field the way he could, but that also changes in Miami thanks to the Dolphins drafting Waddle in the first round.

Despite not being able to make his on-field debut for the Dolphins until Week 2 (PED suspension), FantasyPros.com has Fuller as the No. 27 overall wide receiver heading into the 2021 campaign. That essentially means he’s projected as a viable starter at the FLEX position in most traditional 10-team leagues.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Fuller in the NFL since his professional debut in 2016. The move to Miami gives him a fresh start at the age of 27, likely with 4-5 productive seasons left in his career. Nobody should be shocked if he posts career-bests in catches, yards, and touchdowns once again in 2021.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @TheJPScott

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter