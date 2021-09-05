Notre Dame Is Without Three Players vs. Florida State

Three Notre Dame players won’t play tonight against Florida State.

The official Notre Dame Football PR Team twitter listed sophomore Vyper Jordan Botelho, senior running back C’Bo Flemister and freshman running back Logan Diggs as unavailable for the game. No reason was given for why they won’t play.

Flemister is the biggest loss. He is listed as the third Irish running back in their depth chart, playing behind Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. Flemister rushed for five touchdowns last season to go with 299 yards on the ground and 36 more yards in the air.

Without Flemister and Diggs, the Irish will have to use Audric Estime as their third running back. Estime, a 6-0, 228-pound true freshman, hasn’t played a college snap. Estime rushed for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns for St. Joseph Regional High School in New Jersey last season despite playing just eight games.

Botelho, a 6-2 1/2, 245-pound sophomore edge player, was listed as third string behind Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola. Botelho finished with four tackles in two games in 2020. After a great spring he was expected to be a key part of the edge rotation but the Irish will be without him this evening.

