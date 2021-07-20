Talking Brian Kelly Repeating GVSU Success, Kyle Hamilton Playing WR, Notre Dame 2021 Prediction, Kevin Austin

In the latest interview with Sean Stires at WSBT the Notre Dame football topics were very intriguing. We kicked the show off talking about Brian Kelly's changes at Grand Valley State and will he make those at Notre Dame. That is followed up by a discussion about Kyle Hamilton, Kevin Austin, Notre Dame's win-loss record projection in 2021 and more.

1:45 - The show started with us talking about the changes Brian Kelly made deep in his tenure at Grand Valley State, which resulted in him going 41-2 in his final three seasons and winning back-to-back national titles. You can see all the data and what changed, and how it matters at Notre Dame HERE.

6:04 - The conversation continues a bit with Kelly's previous changes at Notre Dame and how making changes now is actually tougher to consider based on the program's recent success.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

7:18 - We shift gears and start talking about the over/under for Notre Dame wins in 2021. To begin we discuss what would have to happen for Notre Dame to go under the 8.5 over-under number. In the show I said 4 of Notre Dame's 10 opponents had a losing record. I meant to say all but 4 of 10, meaning 6 teams had a losing record.

9:53 - Kyle Hamilton playing wide receiver this season is the next topic of conversation. I discuss why I'm so opposed to it but also talk about how he could be used if the staff decides to use him.

12:48 - Sean asks me to predict if Kevin Austin - if he's healthy - can surpass Javon McKinley's numbers in 2020.

13:32 - Next we talk about whether or not the offense will open things up this season, if they can surpass last season's scoring average and what would be a number that shows the program has made progress.

15:06 - We briefly talk about the Top 25 and where Notre Dame should be ranked, and where its opponents should be ranked. North Carolina being a Top 10 team is part of this discussion, and we question why the Tar Heels are considered better than Notre Dame despite very important losses.

