Talking ESPN's Notre Dame Projection, QB Depth Chart, Offensive Line Concerns and Florida State

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talked about ESPN projection the Irish to go 7-5. We also discuss the QB depth chart and Irish offensive line

With the season so close the projections for Notre Dame and the rest of college football are starting to ramp up. In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires we discuss the latest ESPN projection that has Notre Dame going 7-5 this season.

We also discuss the Notre Dame quarterback position, the Fighting Irish offensive line and the team's first opponent, the Florida State Seminoles.

0:27 - We kick things off by discussing the prediction made by Bill Connelly of ESPN that Notre Dame will go 7-5 this season. I discuss his prediction specifically, but also dive into why the SP+ - which is Connelly's creation - is such a flawed formula.

2:32 - Next we talk about why he views Notre Dame as a 7-5 team, and the fact he sees the Irish losing three games at home this season. We also discuss the hype around Wisconsin, who went 4-3 last season. During this portion of the show we also talk about how Notre Dame has overcome major losses in the recent past and came out better.

5:53 - Darin asks about what happens to Notre Dame should quarterback Jack Coan go down with an injury early in the season, and whether or not that would result in Notre Dame going with two quarterbacks at that point.

9:25 - The offensive line is the next topic of conversation, and Sean expresses his understandable concern about the ability of line coach Jeff Quinn to coach the unit up to the point it can still be a top unit in 2021.

13:44 - Next we talk about Florida State, and what we can expect from the Seminoles in year two of the Mike Norvell era. Florida State, of course, is who Notre Dame starts the 2021 season against.

17:07 - We talk a bit about Miami and Florida State, and why they aren't talked about after those programs saw such a big drop off in recent seasons.

