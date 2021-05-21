Talking Notre Dame's Next Head Coach, Finishing With An Elite 2022 Recruiting Class

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talk about the next head coach at Notre Dame and the Irish recruiting at an elite level

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment the question is posed regarding who would replace Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly should he retire following the 2021 season. After going over those options we talk about Notre Dame recruiting, and talk about whether or not the Irish are recruiting at an elite level.

1:24 - The segment kicks off with a discussion about who could be the next head coach at Notre Dame should Brian Kelly retire after the 2021 season. The options were Marcus Freeman, Mike Elston, Tommy Rees, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, or someone else. I share my opinion, but also discuss how important the 2021 season is for many possible candidates. I also discuss how difficult it might be to go outside the program is Kelly retires after another successful season.

8:12 - Sean asks if Notre Dame is recruiting well enough to compete for a National Championship. I discuss that while they aren't quite there yet, they are closer now than they've been in a long time, and how the 2022 class could be the one that gets Notre Dame over the hump.

10:19 - The follow to that discussion is to talk about the players on offense that are still on the board who are keys to Notre Dame closing the gap on the elite programs. We talk mostly about wide receivers and running backs.

14:03 - We shift to the defensive side of the ball, and begin by talking about cornerback recruiting, and how that part of the defense still seems to be lacking from a recruiting standpoint. During that discussion I talk about how the front seven recruiting is so good that it should make the secondary even better.

