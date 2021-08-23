Four Notre Dame Players Earn Preseason AP All-American Honors

Notre Dame had four players earn first or second preseason All-American honors

Junior safety Kyle Hamilton, grad transfer guard Cain Madden and junior running back Kyren Williams were are all named to the Associated Press first-team preseason All-America squad. Senior center Jarrett Patterson earned second team honors. Williams was honored as an all-purpose player.

Hamilton is Notre Dame’s marquee defensive player, earning first-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America last season. A first-team All-ACC selection as well, Hamilton finished last season with 63 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups and 4.5 tackles for losses.

Williams, a 2021 Maxwell Award watch list player, rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 35 passes for 313 yards and another score.

Madden, a Marshall transfer, was a Walter Camp second team All-American selection last season. He started 31 career games for the Thundering Herd.

Patterson, a third team all ACC selection, has 21 career starts for the Irish. He is expected to anchor the Irish line this season.

