Notre Dame Future Hinges on the Result Against USC
What's on the line for Notre Dame the rest of this season?
Notre Dame heads to LA this weekend to square off with USC with everything on the line. And when I say everything, I mean it, I'm not being hyperbolic. (Me? Going overboard?!)
First, I do not like Notre Dame's chances of remaining in the CFP field with a second loss. And even if it did, the Irish would be a low seed and face a tough road game in Round One. This is not a great dynamic and this scenario needs to be avoided altogether.
Secondly, if Notre Dame wins this game, it sets the Irish up to make and break history at a place famous for making and breaking college football history. With a victory, the Irish will host a CFP game in South Bend in late December. History made.
Should Notre Dame win that game, it'd notch Notre Dame's first major bowl win since New Year's Day of 1994. More history made. These accomplishments alone would be massive additions to the history books not to mention what could come if the Irish advanced more rounds.
The future of the Notre Dame Football program
Let's extend this thought experiment out. If Notre Dame makes the CFP field with a hosting seed, it could go on a deep playoff run. There is no one dominant team in college football this year that seems unbeatable. Notre Dame would have a good shot to make a deep and legitimate run at a title.
Another layer to this has to do with Marcus Freeman specifically. Should he reach the CFP in his third year will there be an extension given that keeps him in South Bend longer than his current six-year deal? The answer to this alters the long-term outlook of the entire program.
Whether we focus on the immediate, medium, or long-term outcomes of the Notre Dame vs USC clash, there's no denying this game carries more weight than most.
