Two Things Can Be True at Once with This 2024 Notre Dame Team
Notre Dame has gotten better each week since game two
The Notre Dame program had a choice to make after its unfortunate and humiliating loss to Northern Illinois as a 28-point favorite at home in Week Two.
The Irish could have easily let this result ruin their confidence, and destroy their focus which would have led to multiple more losses.
Or, the team could choose the other route, learning from the experience and vowing to never let it happen again.
Nine weeks and nine wins later by a combined score of 392-99 during this span, Notre Dame sits one win away from likely hosting a CFP game in South Bend in late December. It's safe to say the Irish chose route two of their given options. This team has gotten incrementally better by the week to the point where it's playing its very best football in late November.
It's ok to be honest about the teams Notre Dame has been beating
Two things can be true at once regarding the Irish's nine-game winning streak. Notre Dame is a really good team that is improving weekly and is now playing its best ball, and it's doing so against less-than-elite competition. These two things can exist side by side without contradiction.
If Notre Dame had been winning these games by narrow margins, struggling and playing sloppy ball against mostly unranked and or undermanned opponents, there would be an argument to be had about considering the opposition when measuring the impressive nature of some of these wins and praise of the Irish team overall.
But Notre Dame is dominating opponents as evidenced by the +293 scoring margin it consistently accumulated. And that's exactly what good teams do. Dominate lesser opponents.
Should Notre Dame defeat USC and make the CFP, they will inevitably face stiffer competition and must be prepared for the jump in class. But as for now, nothing should take away from the good vibes the Irish are feeling over the duration of this winning streak.
