Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Opening Betting Odds Released
Notre Dame dominated Indiana on Friday night, beating the Hoosiers 27-17 as the final score appeared much closer than the 27-3 favor the Irish had with just five minutes to play.
The win was Notre Dame's biggest in the postseason in at least 31 years, when it beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl and had a chance at being crowned national champions.
It sends this Notre Dame team to the Sugar Bowl where it will meet powerhouse Georgia in the late evening of New Year's Day.
Fan Duel Betting Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl
Fan Duel has released its opening betting odds for the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia. As the Bulldogs are likely without starting quarterback Carson Beck, the game is put at nearly a pick 'em.
Current Sugar Bowl Betting Odds - Dec. 21, 2024 (2:45 p.m. ET)
Pointspread: Georgia -1.5
Total: 44.5
Moneylines: Georgia -118, Notre Dame +100
Current National Championship Odds via FanDuel - Dec. 21, 2024 (2:45 p.m. ET)
Texas +340
Oregon +350
Penn State +450
Ohio State +500
Notre Dame +550
Georgia +550
Tennessee +2500
Boise State +6000
Arizona State +6000
Clemson +6500